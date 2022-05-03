Lily-Rose Depp-Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Birthday, Boyfriend, And More

Lily-Rose Melody is a model and actress of French descent. Depp initiated her acting career with a modest part in Tusk, in 2014 and went on to star in the historical drama The Dancer movie of 2016, played by her. She was also seen in Isadora Duncan, Planetarium, and The King. She is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, both of whom are actors.

Lily-Rose Depp-Net Worth And Career

Lily-Rose Melody is the daughter of Vanessa Paradis, a French singer, actress, & model, and Johnny Depp, an American actor, producer, & musician. Depp’s younger brother is John “Jack” Christopher Depp III. Her aunt is Alysson Paradis, a French actress. Depp is a descendant of Elizabeth Key Grinstead, an African-American freedom fighter in colonial America. Depp claims Native American descent through her father.

Quick Facts About Lily-Rose Depp

She is bilingual (English and French). Depp is a double citizen of the United States and France. Depp dropped out of high school to concentrate on her acting career in 2016. She has formerly struggled with anorexia and has improved. Depp posed for iO Tillett Wright’s Self-Evident Truths Project in August 2015, noting that she is “on the LGBTQA spectrum.” Depp later explained that she was merely making a remark about self-definition, not about her own sexuality.



How Much Did Lily-Rose Depp Salary?

Lily-Rose Depp‘s salary details are kept private and are not available on the internet.

Lily-Rose Depp Age And Early Life Explored

In 2018, Depp was nominated for a César Award for Most Promising Actress for her roles in The Dancer and A Faithful Man. She has been a Chanel brand ambassador since 2015. She was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Hauts-de-Seine, France, on May 27, 1999.

Depp made her acting debut in September 2014 in the film Tusk, which opened at the Toronto International Film Festival. She co-starred in the film with her friend Harley Quinn Smith, her dad, and filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Lily-Rose Depp’s net worth and professional career:

In 2022, her estimated net worth was USD 2.4 million.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Boyfriend

After filming The King (2019) with Timothée Chalamet in 2018, she began dating him. According to multiple stories cited by British Vogue, the pair split up in early 2020. Depp and French rapper Yassine Stein began dating in September 2021.

Interesting Facts About Lily-Rose Depp

Depp co-starred in the music video “All Around the World” by Irish rapper Rejjie Snow, which was unrestricted in October of 2015.

In Moose Jaws, Depp will reprise her roles as Tusk and Yoga Hosers.

She’ll star with music artist Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol.

Depp is François-Marie Banier’s goddaughter and Marilyn Manson’s goddaughter.

Depp’s birthdays, attendance at social gatherings, and criticism of her dress choices have all been the subject of tabloid and media reportage since she was born.

Depp backed Bernie Sanders during the Democratic Party presidential primaries in 2016, despite being under the legal voting age at the time. In February 2017, Depp and her mother, Vanessa Paradis, were shot for Our City of Angels magazine, with all earnings going to Planned Parenthood.

