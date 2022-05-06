Lisa Rinna was born in Newport Beach, California, on July 11th, 1963. Rinna moved to Medford, Oregon, with her parents when she was seven years old and grew up there, graduating from Medford Senior High School in 1981. She moved to San Francisco after graduating from high school to pursue a modeling career, which led to work in television commercials.

Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth, Career, And More

Lisa Rinna has a net worth of $10 million in the United States as an actress and television personality. Rinna has had a long and accomplished career in television, but her most well-known roles are on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place.

Lisa Rinna’s Boyfriend, Husband, And Kids

Since 1997, Lisa Rinna has been married to Harry Hamlin, another actor with whom she has a lengthy connection. Hamlin’s children are Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, both born in 1998 and 2001, and a stepdaughter from a previous relationship. All over her career, she has spoken about plastic surgery, Botox, and Juvéderm injections.

Lisa Rinna’s Age And Early Life Explored

Lisa made her cinematic debut in John Parr’s music video for “Naughty Naughty” when she was 22 years old, and in 1990 she also appeared in The Hogan Family in several episodes. Her initial chief part in 1992 is on Day of Our Lives. She appeared on Melrose Place from 1996 to 1998 as Taylor McBride.

In 2011, producers of Big Time Rush and Days of Our Lives announced that she would return to the series in the role of Billie Reed, which she had previously played on the show. She has appeared on the show three more times since her first appearance in 1992: from 2002 to 2008; and in 2012–13 and 2018.

Lisa Rinna On Family, Wigs, And Stirring Up ‘Real Housewives’

It’s all part of her “yes more than no” line to life and work, as an actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. Right now in my life, I’m feeling incredibly liberated. I’m not self-conscious at all, and I’m willing to try anything.

Rinna is a great way to liven up a show. She joined “Days of Our Lives” as the new love interest of fan-favorite Bo Brady during the early 1990s soap opera peak. She went on to star in Aaron Spelling’s evening play “Melrose Place” and then a guest part in Kristen Bell’s adolescent noir “Veronica Mars” in the early 2000s.

Before landing a spot on one of the most defining reality series of the last 15 years, she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and presented the SoapNet show “Soap Talk,” by writing three books, producing a fitness video, and launching a QVC fashion strip.

Her proclivity for causing trouble is often credited with reviving Andy Cohen’s career. Because Rinna knows how to court drama better than most. Rinna would be the first to admit that her professional life has not always been smooth. For the last ten or fifteen years, it’s been that way.

