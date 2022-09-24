Louise Fletcher Death- Oscar Winner Louise Fletcher Dies At Age 88!

Louise Fletcher died at the age of 88. According to her family, she died of natural causes at her home in Montdurausse, France.

She was known for her role as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, directed by Milos Forman and also starring Jack Nicholson. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 1976.

Louise Fletcher Acting Career

Louise’s acting career lasted more than 60 years and included many roles on television and in films.

She played the Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami in a recurring role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

She was also known for her roles in the films Picket Fences and Joan of Arcadia.

Louise Fletcher Cause Of Death

According to one report, Louise died in her sleep in the house she had built from a 300-year-old farmhouse. She was surrounded by her family.

Deadline wrote about Louise’s death. Although her family did not say what happened, her agent, David Shaul, said she told her family on Sept. 23 about her beloved home, “I can’t believe I did something so important for my happiness.”

Louise was born July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, to deaf parents. In the late 1950s, Louise began acting in television series such as Lawman, Bat Masterson, Maverick, The Untouchables, and 77 Sunset Strip.

Louise is only the third woman to win the Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for the same performance. According to Deadline, she used sign language in one of the most memorable parts of her Oscar acceptance speech.

Louise was married to film producer Jerry Bick from 1959 to 1977. According to Deadline, she is survived by sons John and Andrew Bick, granddaughter Emilee Kaya Bick, sister Roberta Ray and brother-in-law Edward Ray, and 10 nieces and nephews.

Louise Fletcher began starring in a number of television series, including Lawman (1958) and Maverick (1959). “The Saga of Waco Williams,” starring James Garner, was the most watched Maverick episode.

Also in 1959, she played Elouise in the second episode of the first Untouchables television series, “Ma Barker and Her Boys,” starring Robert Stack.

Louise Fletcher Husband

Jerry Bick was married to Louise Fletcher, and they married in 1960. Her husband worked as an agent for writers and as a producer.

The couple had two sons, John Dashiell Bick and Andrew Wilson Bick. Fletcher took an 11-year break from acting to raise the two. In 1977, Louise and her husband Jerry divorced.

In 1982, Gallaudet University awarded Fletcher an honorary doctorate. In 1998, Fletcher was charged with reckless driving after she allegedly hit a police officer who was cleaning a road of a dead deer.

The police officer was injured in both legs and had to be taken to the hospital. After divorcing her first husband, Louise Fletcher is still not married as of mid-2022.

