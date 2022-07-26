0 SHARES Share Tweet

Christina Aguilera, who is 41, was a beautiful and memorable sight at her last show. During her show in Spain, the singer wore a silver bodysuit over a sheer black long-sleeved top. She gave her fans a great night. On stage, where her long blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail, she also wore black latex thigh-high boots and sunglasses.



Just a month before the sexy concert, Christina made headlines again for her wild look at a Los Angeles Pride event. She wore a red latex bodysuit under a long coat that matched it and thigh-high boots to sing her hits at a thrilling show for the LGBTQ+ community. She put some of her hair up in sparkly red strips, and she adorned her look with a pair of sunglasses that went perfectly with her outfit.

Christina Aguilera In Her Stunning Silver Metal Bodysuit!

Christina Aguilera even had a red microphone to show her support for the much-anticipated event, and the dancers around her were also wearing sexy red outfits. As the night went on, she also changed how she looked.

One of her new outfits was a rainbow bodysuit with a very long, multicoloured cape that trailed behind her. Also added were long, see-through, glittery gloves and grey metallic boots that went over the knee.

When Christina isn’t on stage, she gets noticed just by showing up at events for famous people. In May, she went to the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection show in Los Angeles, one of the most recent things she did. Christina Aguilera posed on the carpet wearing an olive-green top with a cutout, a white jacket over it, white pants that matched, and high heels. She also added a big, dark pair of sunglasses and long, purple nails to her look.

Her fiance Matthew Rutler went to the show with her, and they posed for a few photos together. They’ve been engaged since 2014, and their daughter, Summer, is 7 years old. The couple goes out together often and is always happy to show off how much they love each other.

Christina Aguilera’s Looks at Los Angeles Pride on June 11

She performed at Los Angeles Pride on June 11, a fancy event in a saucy red latex bodysuit, a long rubber trench coat that matched, and saucy thigh-high boots. She finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses and belted out her songs while holding a red microphone that sparkled. People say that the famous pop star sang hits like “Bionic,” “Lady Marmalade,” and “Beautiful.”

As the night went on, Christina Aguilera kept surprising everyone with even racier outfits. She showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community by wearing a rainbow bodysuit that fit her well and a long, colourful cape that trailed behind her. She also wore long gloves with glitter that you could see through and grey metallic boots that went over the knee.



The singer of “Genie in a Bottle” then changed into another outfit with very puffy blue sleeves and a short lavender-patterned dress that fit like a second skin. She wore another pair of sparkly cream-coloured thigh-high boots, which showed that she liked the theme. Even better, the one and only Paris Hilton was there as a DJ, which made them the perfect dream team.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen X-Tina in fiery clothes. In May 2022, she wore a vintage-style Hollywood gown in the music video for “La Reina.” In the video clip, Christina Aguilera sang in Spanish while harmonising with Latin guitars. There, she wore bright red hair for the first time in October 2021.

In the same month, she released the music video for “Pa Mis Muchachas,” in which she showed off her hair colour, which reminded people of Jessica Rabbit.

Christina Aguilera is proud to be half Ecuadorian, and in January 2022, she put out her second Spanish-language project, an EP called La Fuerza. “La Fuerza (The Strength)…in this first chapter, represents the different parts of what it means to be strong now, as I’ve unlocked new parts of myself as a woman, a fighter, a mother, and a creator,” the singer proudly wrote on her Instagram.

