0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mark Wahlberg Mark is an American actor, businessman, producer, former model, and rapper. Mark Wahlberg was born on July 5, 1971, in Boston, Massachusetts. He comes from a rather large family. Mark was the ninth of nine children, which certainly did not make his childhood easy.

Mark Wahlberg’s Net Worth

Mark Wahlberg is one of the richest actors in the world, with a net worth of $400 million (as of August 2022). Mark is an American actor, businessman, producer, former model, and rapper. He used to be in a gang and sold drugs, but now he is a famous, well-known actor.

As an actor, he can easily ask for $10 million for a role in a movie, but usually, he settles for less money in exchange for a share of the box office profits.

Wahlberg caused a stir when he received $1.5 million for reshoots on the film “All the Money in the World,” while his female colleague Michelle Williams received less than $1,000. Parts of the film had to be reshot because actor Kevin Spacey was expelled from the set over allegations of sexual harassment.

As a result, Wahlberg donated the money to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. This fund helps women who have been sexually harassed in the workplace and have come forward as part of the Time’s Up movement to pay their legal fees.

Name Mark Wahlberg Age 51 Years Mark Wahlberg Height 1.73m Net Worth $400 million Wife Rhea Durham Nationality American Profession Actor, Singer, Model

Mark Wahlberg’s Investment

In July 2013, Mark Wahlberg became co-owner of a cricket team in Barbados. In 2015, he got rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and billionaire investor Ron Burkle to put money into a company called Aquahydrate that sells bottled water. He also helped found a company called Performance Inspired, which makes sports nutrition products.

In 2017, he participated in a $6 million funding round for a website called StockX, where people can buy and sell used sneakers. In 2018, Wahlberg and his business partner Jay Feldman bought a Chevy dealership in Columbus, Ohio. The name of the business was changed to “Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.”

Mark Wahlberg Career

Mark started his career in the entertainment industry as a rapper, which you probably already knew. As a teenager, he rapped with a group of friends that included his brother, who later became the star of “New Kids on the Block”.

Some of the records Mark participated in made it to the Billboard Top 100 charts with the help of his brother Donnie.

Wahlberg also began modeling for Calvin Klein and making small guest appearances on television shows.

He has starred in some very popular movies, such as Max Payne, Ted, Lone Survivor, The Gambler, Daddy’s Home, Patriots Day, and others.

Mark Wahlberg Early Life

Mark Wahlberg was born on July 5, 1971, in Boston, Massachusetts. He comes from a rather large family. Mark was the ninth of nine children, which certainly did not make his childhood easy. As a child, Wahlberg had a pretty tough time.

He didn’t finish high school, and his parents divorced. He joined a gang and then started selling cocaine on the streets of Boston.

At 17, he was arrested for trying to kill someone. He was sentenced to two years in prison but only served 45 days.

Who IS Mark Wahlberg Married To

In 2009, Wahlberg married model Rhea Durham at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, which was close to their home.

The couple has 4 kids. Their names are Ella Rae, Grace Margaret, Michael, and Brendan Joseph

Mark Wahlberg Real Estate

Mark bought a house in Beverly Hills in 2001 for $4.95 million. In 2015, he put this house on the market for $30 million. Wahlberg sold the home in April 2018 for $12.4 million.

Mark’s primary residence for a little over a decade has been a beautiful estate in the protected Beverly Park neighborhood in Beverly Hills. Wahlberg and his wife paid $8.25 million for one of the last undeveloped lots in Beverly Park, which they bought in May 2009. On the more than 6-acre lot, he hired famed architect Richard Landry to build a 30,000-square-foot main house that was a little crazy (in a good way). The construction cost alone may have been more than $20 million.

There is a golf course, basketball court, large pool, movie theater, and more in the finished product. Mark put this home on the market in April 2022 for $87.5 million.

Mark and his wife paid $15,600,000 in August 2022 for two vacant lots in The Summit, a very exclusive gated community in the Las Vegas suburbs.

Mark Wahlberg Awards

Mark Wah was nominated in 2006 for the 79th Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Martin Scorsese’s thriller “The Departed”, and the Golden Globe for Best

Performance by an Actor, and the National Society of Film Critics award for Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for his role in Martin Scorsese’s thriller “The Departed.”

At the 83rd Academy Awards in 2010, he was nominated for Best Picture along with David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman for “The Fighter.”

READ MORE:

Cheryl Burke Net Worth, Age, Personal Life, Career!