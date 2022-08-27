0 SHARES Share Tweet

Russell Westbrook is a well-known individual. He is a basketball legend. He goes by the moniker The Beast. His record-breaking and astounding skills have permanently altered the court. Russell Westbrook is tall. It is just one of many qualities that make him a superstar.

Russell Westbrook Net Worth, Age, Girlfriend, NBA Career, Bio!

The player has put on spectacular performances. It is over the course of his career. He holds a sizable record in the game. He won his third assist leader title. It is with a league-high average of 11.7 assists per game.

It is over the course of 1000 games in the NBA. He is close to a triple-double for the second game in a row. It is with 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 promotions per game.

Russell Westbrook Net Worth

His estimated net worth for 2022 is more than $170 million. He is the wealthiest basketball player in the world. He continues to play for the Lakers. He receives a stunning $44.21 million in annual return. He will earn more money than he does now if his prolific achievements last.

He is regarded as one of the NBA’s fittest players. He receives one of the highest salaries of any NBA player. With a yearly salary of almost $40 million, he earns one of the highest in the NBA.

Throughout his career, he has earned endorsements totaling $50 million. He has property in Oklahoma and Los Angeles. His properties in Los Angeles, California are worth about $5 million.

The cheapest property in Oklahoma is a three-bedroom house with a $500,000 price tag. When he played for Oklahoma, he once resided in that home.

Russel Westbrook Bio

Russel’s parents are Shannon Horton and Russell Westbrook. His native is in Long Beach, California. He was born on November 12, 1988. The family moved to Los Angeles. It is after the boy was born. His father created basketball workouts to teach his sons the game.

He also trained Raynard, his younger brother. Leuzinger High School was where he attended school. His mother made certain that his sons did well in school. It is in spite of the fact that they spent a lot of time playing basketball.

In 2017, he became just the second NBA player. He records the most triple-doubles in a single season. He has created an eyewear brand in addition to his work. He still has an interest in design. After scoring 41 points, he was chosen as the All-Star MVP. He then embarked on a scoring spree, recording six triple-doubles in eight games.

He averaged 28 points per game. Even though his team was eliminated from the playoffs, he had a terrific season. With 18 triple-doubles in the 2015–16 season, he co-broke the previous record set by Magic Johnson. He also recorded 18 triple-doubles.

During the 2016-17 season, he became the first player in NBA history. It is by recording three 50-point triple-doubles.

Date Of Birth 12 November 1988 Age 33 years Profession Basketball player Height 6 ft 3 in(1.91 m) Weight 91 kg Nationality American Net Worth $170 million

Russell Westbrook Age

In 2022, Russell will be 33 years old.

Russell Westbrook Stature

Russell is 1.91-meter in height. This height is considered a key factor in his success. He became a member of the collegiate basketball team.

Russell Westbrook Girlfriend

Although he and Nina Earl have been wonderfully married since 2015. Their romance dates were all the way back to when they were teenagers. They have been supportive of one another’s accomplishments.

Must Read:- Judi Dench Net Worth, Bio, Age, Family, Height, Awards!

Russell Westbrook NBA Career

He has made approximately $200 million. It is similar to his career income. He established one of the richest contracts in NBA history. It is with a $205 million contract; it is while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He will earn a staggering $44,211,146. It is for the 2021–2022 season. It makes him the highest-paid player on the Lakers. It is far surpassing LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart received punishment. It is for their behavior. It is during Sunday’s Detroit Pistons-Los Angeles Lakers game on November 21, 2021. Russell was prepared to face the Pistons. Russell then followed suit.

James blows at Stewart’s face. It made Stewart lose his composure. It resulted in both of them being dismissed. Westbrook has also assessed a technical foul.

Russell was the first person to grasp the mound. It is after James fired a shot at Stewart. Westbrook was also apprehended on camera raising his fists. He adopts a battle stance a few times.

Russell Westbrook Automobile Collections

He has a private jet and a garage full of automobiles. Westbrook has a Mazda CX and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Read More:- Cheryl Burke Net Worth, Age, Personal Life, Career!