Cheryl Burke Net Worth, Age, Personal Life, Career!

Cheryl Burke, a dancer from the United States, is a fantastic performer who has become a global celebrity thanks to her impressive resume. American Cheryl Burke was born in San Francisco on May 3, 1984. Her family first settled in San Francisco, where she was born and raised. However, she has not shared any details regarding her family background.

All You Need To Know About Cheryl Burke Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

She has taken dance classes since she was a small girl and just graduated from high school in San Francisco. Burke was very focused on her goal of becoming a dancer. Unusually, she started dancing professionally at the minor age of four. Cheryl Burke is a very talented woman who has had a lot of success in the industry that she has chosen.

Her career in the field of dance is where she got her start, and she has participated in some events and contests. It is common knowledge that she is an exceptional ballet dancer and has received several awards for her work. She was victorious in Dancing with the Stars, widely considered the most prestigious reality competition ever broadcast on television.

In addition to that, she has modeled and hosted television programs. Cheryl Burke’s professional career has resulted in the accumulation of a sizeable wealth for her. This woman’s net worth is presently estimated to be $4 million.

Cheryl Burke Net Worth

Known for her work as a dancer, model, and television personality in the United States, Cheryl Burke has a net worth of $3 million. Cheryl Burke is a professional dancer who shot to fame and made a fortune because of her work on the show "Dancing with the Stars."

The American dancer, model, and television broadcaster Cheryl Burke had a net worth of $4 Million at the time of her retirement in 2013. Cheryl Burke is a very well-known and prosperous personality in the United States. She is a brilliant dancer, model, and television personality, and her profession has earned her a great deal of acclaim throughout its duration.

Cheryl Burke Early Life

She was born to Stephen Burke and Sherri Bautista. At the tender age of four, Burke enrolled in her first ballet class. After a while, though, she lost interest and, at 11, began taking ballroom dance lessons instead. She trained hard to become a world-class Latin ballroom dancer and quickly rose to the top of her field. Her high school career ended at Menlo-Atherton in 2002.

Date Of Birth 3 May 1984 Age 38 years Profession Dancer, Model, Television Host Height 5 ft 4in (1.63 m) Weight 58 kg Nationality American Net Worth $4 million

Cheryl Burke Career

After finishing high school, Burke continued to participate in international dance competitions. Everything she put into Dancing paid off in 2005 when she became the World Cup Professional Rising Star Latin Champion, the San Francisco Latin Champion, and the Ohio State Ball Rising Star Latin Champion.

Soon after being found by a network talent scout, she was invited to compete in the ABC reality dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars” the same year. She first performed a dance number in the show’s second season. In the beginning, she collaborated with popular singer-songwriter Drew Lachey.

They put up a good show together, and in the end, they were victorious. Burke and Smith won over the judges and audience with their performances towards the season’s end. Burke and her partners performed less well in the fourth and fifth seasons, when she was partnered with Ian Ziering and Wayne Newton, respectively, although she still placed in the top ten.

Between seasons of filming, Burke participated in the “Dancing with the Stars” live tour, which visited 38 cities in 2006 and 2007. She went on the summer of 2007 and winter terms in late 2007 and early 2008. Throughout all of their tours, she danced with founding member Drew Lachey.

Cheryl Burke Personal Life/Relationships

You can read everything about it in Burke’s autobiography “Dancing Lessons,” published in 2011. She writes of being assaulted by a handyman when she was five. She testified against the defendant, Gerry Depaula, at age six. Depaula was found guilty and sentenced to 24 years in prison. Burke has publicly said she is still terrified of him after his release in 2008.

When Joey Lawrence participated in “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006, Burke and Matthew Lawrence met for the first time. It was between 2007 and 2008 when Burke and Lawrence dated. Lawrence proposed to him in May 2018 on Burke’s 34th birthday.

