Joey Defrancesco Net Worth, Age, Death, Biography, Career!

Joey Defrancesco was a Renowned American Singer, Jazz Organist, Trumpeter, and Saxophonist. He also had a youtube channel named Joey Defrancesco. His net worth is considered to be about $ 3 million at the time of death. Joey was a multi-talented personality and he had his own ideas and visions.

All You Need To Know About Joey Defrancesco Net Worth, Age, Career!

Defrancesco was born to a musical family with a history of three generations of Jazz musicians. His grandfather, father, and himself are great Jazz musicians. At age 4, Defrancesco began to play the organ.

His father taught him some of the lessons. During his childhood itself, he had a keen interest in music. He had released more than 30 albums with his own name. He was a very active man and works hard to reach his goals. He was a hardworking musician for more than 33 years. Joey Defrancesco was 49 at the time of death.

Joey Defrancesco Net Worth

Joey Defrancesco is famous for his Jazz music. While dealing with his net worth is considered to be about $ 3 million in 2022. He earns a good salary from his hard work. And also he had a greater devotion to music.

Defrancesco’s main source of income is from his profession itself. Through his earnings, he leads a luxurious and comfortable life. Joey had made his income through his hard work.

Joey Defrancesco Biography

Joey Defrancesco was born on April 10, 1971, in the United States. His parents were John Defrancesco and his mother Mrs. Defrancesco. He had one sibling named Johnny Defrancesco. Defrancesco has a musical background that starts from his grandfather himself.

His grandfather Joseph Defrancesco, was a Jazz musician who played Saxophone and Clarinet. And his father used to play Organ and he received the Oklahoma Jazz Hall Of Fame’s Living Legend Award in 2013.

Defrancesco joined a band in Philadelphia that included Jazz musicians Hank Mobley and Philly Joe Johns in his 10 years. His brother is also a musician followed by him.

Defrancesco attended the Philadelphia High School for the performing arts. He loved music more than anything and he had developed his passion through his hard work. And he had achieved many awards at the time he was studying in his school.

He had won the Philadelphia Jazz Society McCoy Tyner Scholarship. On August 25, 2022, he died.

Joey Defrancesco Career

Defrancesco started his career in 1988. He signed a contract with Columbia Records when he was 16 years. After that, he released a debut album named ‘’ All Of Me’’. His performance in All Of Me had created a wider reach in the music world. And it was considered to be his entrance to his career. Defrancesco went on five European trips with Miles Davis and his band.

Later he played the keyboard on Davis’s album’’ Amandla’’ and it was credited as the No. 1 album in the contemporary Jazz album of 1989. Defrancesco started playing Trumpet in the same year, he was greatly inspired by Davis’s sound. In his 22 years, he co-founded a band named The Free Spirits with Dennies Chamber and Mc Laughlin.

He worked with the band for four years and made a few albums named Tokyo Lives and After The Rain. His turning point occurred in 2009 with the release of the Moonlight Serenade he played the ‘’Frank D’’ in the film and it became a notable one as a composer and producer. Defrancesco was nominated for Granny Award for his album Falling In Love Again in 2004.

He has also received awarded a number of Jazztimes Awards. In 2011, he was nominated for the Granny Award for the Contemporary Jazz Album Never Can Say Goodbye: Micheal Jackson Music. The song was considered to be a tribute to Micheal Jackson.

Joey Defrancesco Personal Life

While looking into his personal life he was married at once to Gloria Defrancesco. And she is known for her beauty. And in this relationship, he had a son named Ashley Blue Defrancesco.

And he had one sibling named Johnny Defrancesco and he was also a musician followed by his grandfather, father, and himself. Johnny mainly focuses on blue guitars.

Joey Defrancesco Awards And Honors

Joey Defrancesco was a nine-time winner of the Down Beat Critics poll. He also won the Down Beat Readers Poll every year since 2005. Joey Defrancesco was also 4 times Grammy Award nominee, with more than 30 recordings. Joey Defrancesco was the first musician to be introduced into the Hammond Hall of Fame in 2013.

Joey Defrancesco Death

The great renowned Jazz musician passed away on August 25, 2022, at 51 years. The entire music world is morning in his loss. Joey Defrancesco took his last breath in his residence on 25th August. Joey’s death is due to severe health problems. Joey was a multi-instrumentalist. Joey passed away unexpectedly. The news was shocking to everybody.

He passed away at the young age of 51. He was suffering from health issues for the time being. And his loss can be considered a greater loss to the music world. Joey had lost weight due to his illness. And his fans were much aware of his weight loss. He had bought his own ideas to the music world. Joey was a multitalented personality in music.

The passed away news of the musician had made shocking in his fans. And his family and friends are mornings his death. He has known as a Jazz trumpeter. He had a passion for his career and he really worked hard to gain his achievement. Joey had given wonderful pieces of music to this world and no one will forget it.

Joey was a successful man in his career and he had reached his goals. Joey has his own style in music and composition. And there is no other man who really loves music and his instruments. Even though, he passed away his music will survive in the ears of his fans.

