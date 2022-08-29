Maria Shriver Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Career!

Maria Shriver is an American journalist. She is well known for her engagement to former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. In total, she has published 12 works. It has been adapted into 17 additional languages.

All You Need To Know About Maria Shriver Net Worth, Age, Career!

American journalist and novelist Maria Shriver has been on NBC News. She has been MSNBC’s television news anchor since 1997. She is the wife and mother of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s children. The former governor of California. On September 18, 1953, Maria Shriver was born in New York City.

Maria Shriver Net Worth

It’s estimated that Shriver is worth $200 million. Her profitable career as a journalist and novelist serves as her main source of income. Her book sales and NBC News TV appearances bring in a sizable sum.

She receives about $5 million from NBC broadcasting. In addition to that, she also receives royalties from the sales of her books.

However, the divorce of Arnold Schwarzenegger is the main source of her wealth. Maria Shriver received just compensation for her suffering.

The winner is Arnold Schwarzenegger in the election for governor. The Republican candidate eventually won the election and governed the state for a very long period.

After leaving the governor’s home, rumors of his adulterous wife began to circulate. There have been rumors that Arnold Schwarzenegger has been having an affair with his nanny.

Maria Shriver Bio

Maria Shriver has been employed by NBC for close to 30 years. She plays a popular TV character. She has also gained notoriety since her birth. She was conceived on November 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois. Her father was such a politician as well. For almost 20 years, her father ran for office in the Illinois Democratic Party.

She was raised in a political setting. Despite the fact that she has authored top-selling novels. She is best known as the spouse of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He is the governor of California.

They made the decision to wed and were together for a very long time. She claimed that she had never, ever imagined. It is that of someone who was not even born in America. One day hold the office of governor of the state of California. But she had been mistaken.

Author, writer, and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver resides in the United States. She was also the former First Lady of California. She is the founder of the nonprofit organization The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement.

Shriver enrolled at Westland Middle School in Bethesda. She later changed schools and graduated in 1973 from Sacred Heart Stone Ridge School. Later, she attended Georgetown University and graduated in 1977 with a BA in American studies.

Her parents were Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Her mother was the sister of former President of the United States John F. Kennedy. Her father was an American diplomat and politician. Her four brothers were Anthony Shriver, Bobby Shriver, Mark Shriver, and Timothy Shriver. She is also an American citizen.

Maria Shriver Age

In 2022, Shiver will turn 67 years old. Her astrological sign is Scorpio.

Maria Shriver Height

Maria Shriver is 59 kilograms and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She additionally has stunning blue eyes and brown hair.

Maria Shriver Husband

Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger began dating. They were wed for the first time in April 1986. The couple has four kids: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Sadly, the couple parted ways in May 2011. She has been seeing political consultant Matthew Dowd since 2013, and they are now dating.

Must Read:- How Old Is Sheri Nicole? Net Worth, Age, Height, Husband, And More!

Maria Shriver Career

Maria Shriver, on the other hand, was chosen the first lady of California when her husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, won the office.

Throughout this time, she has been working on a variety of crucial social issues. She played a significant role in the development of “The Women’s Conference.” It eventually rose to become the nation’s foremost platform for women.

The Minerva Awards were consequently formed in 2004 to honor all California women. She persistently worked to better society.

For instance, she has worked for the charities “Best Buddies” and “Special Olympics.” To bridge the gap between civic organizations and governmental organizations, the WE Connect Program was developed.

As the founder of CaliforniaVolunteers, Shriver has championed giving back to the community. She then set out on a mission to create the first edible garden in the state capital.

Maria Shriver Car Collection

Driving a matte black Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a black Audi A8 is Maria Shriver.

Read More:- All About Nikki Glaser Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Dating!