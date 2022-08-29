Val Kilmer Net Worth, Age, Bio, Height, Family, Wife!

Val Kilmer is an American actor. He is well-known for his work in 1980s movies. It includes Top Secret, Real Genius, and Willow. All of which starred him. As the youngest actor, he was admitted to Juilliard in the 1990s. He rose to prominence as a symbol of his talent.

All You Need To Know About Val Kilmer Net Worth, Age, Bio!

Since Kilmer has a reputation for being challenging to work with. He is talented, and many directors have stated that they will never again collaborate with him. The Doors, Batman Forever, and Top Gun are the films for which the actor is most well-known.

Val Kilmer Net Worth

Val Kilmer’s net worth would be $30 million in 2022. Kilmer’s decades-long-acting career has provided him with a living. It is the main source of his income. Through the course of his job, he has accumulated a sizable amount of wealth.

Bruce Wayne in “Batman Forever” brought Val $7 million. He was among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood that year. It is with a combined salary and profit of $13 million.

The highest in his career, $9 million, was earned by Kilmer in 1999. It is for his film roles. Over the years, he has witnessed a huge increase in his pay and income from movie appearances.

Val Kilmer Bio

Val Edward Kilmer was conceived in Los Angeles on December 31, 1959. His parents divorced while he was young. When he was 19 years old, he lost his younger brother.

His father is one of four family members. He has passed away in 1993. He started at a Christian Science school. It was before moving on to Chatsworth High, where he finished ninth grade.

Kilmer went to the same Juilliard School as Kevin Spacey. They were classmates in high school. In 1981, at the New York Shakespeare Festival, Val Kilmer, a Juilliard student, wrote and performed the play “How It All Began” at the Public Theater.

In the same year that he made his off-Broadway debut in “The Slab Boys.” He also had his first off-screen television appearance in the ABC Afterschool Special “One Too Many.”

Rock & roll legend Jimi Hendrix made his debut in the spy film “Top Secret.” Kilmer’s singing in the film led to the production of a whole album by Nick Rivers, his character.

Kilmer appeared in several films and television programs while still an adolescent. It includes the drama “Thunderheart,” the comedy “Real McCoy,” and the sitcom “True Romance.”

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Kilmer worked as a movie star, playwright, and public speaker. He was even nominated for a Grammy for “Best Spoken Word.”

In May 2020, KilmerKast, a retrospective audio podcast of his movies, debuted. Kilmer and his daughter watched “Paydirt” together for the first time. It was released in August 2020.

Val Kilmer Age

Val Kilmer is 62 years old.

Val Kilmer Height

Val Kilmer has a height of 6 feet.

Val Kilmer Family

Kilmer has been in various relationships during the course of his career. He is known as the Ladies’ Man since he has dated numerous ladies. Between 1982 and 1984, Kilmer dated Cher, an American singer.

Then, in 1988, he married the British actress, Joanne Whalley. Mercedes and Jack are their kids. Jack was born in 1991, while Mercedes was born in 1995. In 1996, their union crumbled, and they divorced.

From 1989 to 1989, actress Michelle Pfeiffer from the United States was also his girlfriend. He briefly dated Cindy Crawford and Angelina Jolie.

American actress Daryl Hannah, who was dating Kilmer, was born and raised here. The two started dating in 2005. Kilmer and Winona Ryder were also connected. From 2009 to 2012, he was romantically involved with Polish actress Izabella Miko.

Val Kilmer Wife

Joanne Whalley is Kilmer’s ex-wife. The two wed in 1988 but divorced in 1996 for unspecified reasons. On the Willow movie set, the two met.

Mercedes Kilmer, who was born on October 29, 1991, and Jack Kilmer, were their children. The birth date of Jack Kilmer is June 6, 1995. He is presently a bachelor.

Likewise, Val Kilmer dated Mare Winningham while he was still in high school. Additionally, he gained notoriety for courting celebrities like Cher and Ellen Barkin. They were much older than him.

In his book, I’m Your Huckleberry, Kilmer claimed that he hadn’t been in a committed relationship in more than 20 years. It made a significant chunk of his day incredibly lonely.

Val Kilmer Batman Franchisee

Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher selected Val Kilmer for the part in December 1993. The third film after 1992’s Batman Returns will not include actor Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. The movie Batman Forever did well at the box office.

