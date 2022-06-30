Margot Robbie Slaps Her Co-Star In Barbie After He Touches Her Butt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On the set of the new movie about Barbie, which is called after the doll, Margot Robbie was ready to fight as Barbie. In the new Barbie movie, the 31-year-old actress filmed a scene in which another actor (in character) slaps her butt. Her version of the famous toy doesn’t mess around! After the actor reached for her behind in the scene, Margot gave him a hard slap.

The Barbie played by Margot Robbie knows how to protect herself. When one of her co-stars made an unwanted move on her while they were making the live-action movie, the actress didn’t hold back.

In the scene, the actor runs up behind Barbie and hits her behind with a stick on the beach. He was wearing a blue button-down shirt, chino shorts, and a cap on backward. When Margot hit him in the face, his hat flew off. Margot was seen planning the slap, so we knew it was all part of the plan.

Margot was wearing a tie-dyed pink outfit with a rainbow pattern that matched the outfit of her co-star, Ryan Gosling. The two rolled down the beach on neon yellow roller skates, which made them the perfect choice to play Barbie and Ken.

For the live-action Barbie movie, this is a very exciting scene. In the photos from the movie that have been released so far, Margot has worn a lot of the doll’s well-known looks. Not only has she looked great in Barbie’s amazing outfits, but the movie will also have a lot of familiar faces from the doll’s past. In the first pictures, Margot Robbie was driving a hot pink convertible that everyone knew was Barbie’s. Even though we still don’t know much about the movie, another shot showed Margot and Ryan in cowboy clothes.

