19.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, June 30, 2022
HomeEntertainmentIt's True Margot Robbie Slaps Her Co-Star In Barbie After He Touches...
Entertainment

It’s True Margot Robbie Slaps Her Co-Star In Barbie After He Touches Her Butt!

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

spot_img

On the set of the new movie about Barbie, which is called after the doll, Margot Robbie was ready to fight as Barbie. In the new Barbie movie, the 31-year-old actress filmed a scene in which another actor (in character) slaps her butt. Her version of the famous toy doesn’t mess around! After the actor reached for her behind in the scene, Margot gave him a hard slap.

Margot Robbie Slaps Her Co-Star In Barbie After He Touches Her Butt

The Barbie played by Margot Robbie knows how to protect herself. When one of her co-stars made an unwanted move on her while they were making the live-action movie, the actress didn’t hold back.

Margot Robbie Slaps Her Co-Star In Barbie After He Touches Her Butt

In the scene, the actor runs up behind Barbie and hits her behind with a stick on the beach. He was wearing a blue button-down shirt, chino shorts, and a cap on backward. When Margot hit him in the face, his hat flew off. Margot was seen planning the slap, so we knew it was all part of the plan.

Margot was wearing a tie-dyed pink outfit with a rainbow pattern that matched the outfit of her co-star, Ryan Gosling. The two rolled down the beach on neon yellow roller skates, which made them the perfect choice to play Barbie and Ken.

Margot Robbie Slaps Her Co-Star In Barbie After He Touches Her Butt

For the live-action Barbie movie, this is a very exciting scene. In the photos from the movie that have been released so far, Margot has worn a lot of the doll’s well-known looks. Not only has she looked great in Barbie’s amazing outfits, but the movie will also have a lot of familiar faces from the doll’s past. In the first pictures, Margot Robbie was driving a hot pink convertible that everyone knew was Barbie’s. Even though we still don’t know much about the movie, another shot showed Margot and Ryan in cowboy clothes.

Read More:

Barbie Release Date Set For 2023, What We Know Of Margot Robbie’s Next Movie!!

Latest stories

Must Read

‘Kimmel’ Host Chelsea Handler ‘Biggest MAGA Moron Ever Elected’

Entertainment chamberlainsun - 0
Boebert, the handler, mentioned on Sunday that she has been totally fed up with the church and state junk. And she even claimed that...
Read more

Meghan And Harry Spotted At Oprah’s House Over The Weekend

Top News chamberlainsun - 0
British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle were spotted near Oprah's house and reportedly the couple spent almost an hour at the host’s...
Read more
chamberlainsun
chamberlainsun
Previous articleWinona Ryder Looking Back At Her Relationship With Johnny Depp 
Next article‘Kimmel’ Host Chelsea Handler ‘Biggest MAGA Moron Ever Elected’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

‘Kimmel’ Host Chelsea Handler ‘Biggest MAGA Moron Ever Elected’

Entertainment 0
Boebert, the handler, mentioned on Sunday that she has...

Meghan And Harry Spotted At Oprah’s House Over The Weekend

Top News 0
British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle were...

Rose Bertram Measurements, Height, Weight, Age, Net Worth, And More

Biography 0
Rose Bertram is a renowned Model, The model...

Popular

‘Kimmel’ Host Chelsea Handler ‘Biggest MAGA Moron Ever Elected’

Entertainment 0
Boebert, the handler, mentioned on Sunday that she has...

Meghan And Harry Spotted At Oprah’s House Over The Weekend

Top News 0
British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle were...

Rose Bertram Measurements, Height, Weight, Age, Net Worth, And More

Biography 0
Rose Bertram is a renowned Model, The model...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN