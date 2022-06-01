Sara Cardona’s (ESPN) Age, Height, Husband, Wiki, Instagram & More!!

For her work as a sideline reporter for the sports network ESPN, Sara Cardona is best known. She was born on October 6, 1994, in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia. As a sportscaster for Nashville’s Fox 17, she was hired by ESPN in 2013.

Sara Cardona’s Height, Weight, And Earnings

28-year-old Libra Libran Cardona is of white ethnicity as of 2022.

Sara Cardona’s annual salary ranges from $38000 to $85000, with journalism serving as her primary source of income. She is a woman of average height.

Sara Cardona’s Career As Sports Broadcaster

After completing her education, Cardona began her career as a sports broadcaster. Nashville’s Fox 17/WZTV, an affiliate station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is one of three studios near the Cumberland River where she began her broadcasting career.

Fox 17 This Morning, a morning news show that often featured sports-related events, had her as a regular contributor.

It was revealed in 2017 that she had been hired by ESPN, the world’s largest sports television channel, which broadcasts to over 200 countries and reaches approximately 78% of US households after she began looking for new opportunities.

In 2016, she was spotted working freelance for ESPN as a sideline reporter at a college football game. Many people saw Sara’s potential when she first joined the organization as a sideline reporter for basketball and football games. Some even likened her to Erin Andrews.

Almost 90,000 Instagram followers and more than 3,000 Twitter followers are at her disposal. Anyone who follows Cardona on Instagram, where she often appears in a variety of feminine attire, high heels, and bikinis, won’t be surprised by these numbers.

A Kid Rock music video for the song “First Kiss” from his eleventh studio album, also called “First Kiss,” which was released in 2015 featured Cardona’s pearly white grin, bombshell figure, and long blonde hair. Throughout the video, Cardona portrays the all-American girl Rock has long referred to as his girl.

Sara Cardona’s Relationships

The Atlanta Falcons’ Eric Saubert plays tight end in the National Football League (NFL). In college, he was a quarterback for Drake University’s football team.

As a result of his impressive athleticism, he received numerous accolades from NFL pundits. After a stellar college career, he was predicted to be drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

READ MORE:

To put his net worth in perspective, he became Drake’s first pick since 1983 and signed a four-year deal worth $2.62 million. This season, he was promoted to the team’s third tight-end position and made his professional debut. He played 14 games.

The Falcons have not released him. Tight ends are typically used to block the offensive line, but they can also catch the ball if the situation calls for it.