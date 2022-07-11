Djokovic Beats Kyrgios And Wins His Seventh Wimbledon Title!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

First-seeded Djokovic delivered a return masterclass to defeat Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, as the top seed secured his fourth straight grass-court major trophy and his first since 2011.

After dropping the opening set for the third time in many matches, Novak Djokovic won his seventh All England Club title to tie Pete Sampras for the most ever. Now, Rafael Nadal has 22 Grand Slam titles, Roger Federer has eight Wimbledon titles, while Novak Djokovic has just won a Wimbledon trophy.

Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios To Win Wimbledon For The Seventh Time

At the trophy ceremony, Novak Djokovic remarked, “I have lost words for what this tournament, this trophy, and my family mean to me. As I mentioned before, I’ve said it many times. For as long as I can remember, it’s been and always will be the tournament that first spurred my interest in tennis at a little Serbian mountain town where my parents managed a restaurant.

I saw Pete Sampras win Wimbledon in 1993 when I was around four or five years old.” Wimbledon and grass were the first images that sprang into my mind when I requested my parents to get me a tennis racket.

As a youngster, I’d always wanted to come to this place, play on this court, and win this trophy. The significance and significance of winning this trophy grow with each passing year, and I’m fortunate and grateful to be holding it today.

On Centre Court, Djokovic was up a set and a break thanks to some electrifying shotmaking by Kyrgios, but the Serbian broke through when he returned to claim the match. No. 1 seed Roger Federer took advantage of his opponent’s 30 aces, especially when he broke Kyrgios’ service at 40/0 in the third set and went on to win 6-3, 6-4 in an epic three-hour match. Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic clinched victory in the fourth-set tie-break to extend his winning streak at Wimbledon to 28 matches.

The Serbian was just as effective with his own delivery as he was at countering Kyrgios’ massive serve. With his first serve, Federer won 83 percent of points (62/75) while Kyrgios won 70 percent (64/91).

This is Djokovic’s third hard-fought victory in London this week, following his comeback victories over Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals and Cameron Norrie in the semis, both of which he dropped the opening set in. Also in the last two weeks in London, the Serbian has beaten Soonwoo Kwon, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Tim van Rijthoven.

Read More: