On Friday, the punk musician, 31 years old, made his online debut with a carousel of images on Instagram showcasing his new bubblegum pink haircut. In many pictures, Kelly showed the camera that she had recently had a bright pink manicure. He did an excellent job of matching his hair color.

Machine Gun Kelly Is Rocking A Bright New ‘Do!

After posting a picture to Instagram showing his hair being dyed while it was resting on a paper towel, the singer of “Bloody Valentine” also included a caption with the image that said, “Guess what I’m doing…” The Killstar Marshmallow Knit Sweater, striped in pink and white, is the ideal accessory to complete the look. Kelly is experiencing this metamorphosis as he gets ready to marry Megan Fox, but it appears that the couple is running into some obstacles as they strive to finish the plans for their wedding.

As the date of their wedding draws closer, he and Fox, who will be 35 next year, have encountered several obstacles. Thursday night, on The Late Show with James Corden, the guest discussed some of the difficulties he has faced in the past during an interview. Kelly shared with James Corden that the show’s production team has difficulty locating an appropriate site. Kelly started to say, but he stopped himself before he finished. “When they can produce for me anything along the lines of a gothic red river… I have had to do some surveys to find a location compatible with my artistic vision.”

After confirming their relationship in July 2020, Fox and Kelly, who first met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, announced their engagement and subsequent drinking of “each other’s blood” in January. Fox stated the following in the caption of the image on her Instagram account that she posted to break the news: “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree.”

She remarked that the two of us “begged for magic.” As a direct consequence of this, none of us were ready for the challenges that would face our group in such a short amount of time. Our feelings for one another overcame us that we were oblivious to the efforts and compromises this union would require of us… Karma? What does that even mean?

After they had gone through hell together and had laughed more than she ever thought possible, he still asked her to marry him a year and a half later, she claimed. PEOPLE was informed by a close friend of the pair shortly after the engagement was revealed that the couple’s choice to become engaged was not entirely out of the blue. The anonymous source said, “They’d been talking about it for quite some time.” They are together for every waking moment of their lives. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, individuals familiar with the pair were not taken aback by the engagement.

According to the insider, this topic has been broached for a considerable time. They are inseparable and spend every moment of their lives together. Megan supported the 32-year-old filmmaker while he made his debut in the film Good Mourning, which he co-wrote and directed with Mod Sun. The film also starred Avril Lavigne’s fiancé. On the red carpet, the two actors, who appeared in the movie alongside Pete Davidson in the same role, gave off the impression of being twins.

