The recent photos and reports show that Leona Lewis, the British singer, songwriter, actress, model, and activist, seems ready to welcome their first child.

Leona was spotted in a very casual look when she was kicking off her day to make an appointment with the doctor for her pregnancy check-up.

Leona Lewis Dressed Up In A Baby Bump-Hugging Bodysuit

Last Monday, Leona, 37, was all set to have a medical examination and arrived at a medical building in West Hollywood, Calif. The outing was in the afternoon.

For the Doctor’s appointment, Leona wore an unbuttoned, blue lengthy shirt perfectly paired with a black body suit and black sandals.

She was on her walk towards the building, hugging her baby bump tight. One hand was kept over her baby bump, and in the other, she was holding a black mini bag which seemed to be very easy to carry around during her pregnancy time.

Leona Lewis and Jauch, who got engaged in 2018, tied the knot in July 2019. Right before their marriage, Leona expressed her interest in having children, and she loved a happy family life with Jauch, the German native who is renowned as a choreographer, entrepreneur, and art director.

Jauch met Leona on the show The X Factor in 2010. For the show, he helped the singer as a backup dancer. Later, Jauch settled in London and started dating Leona Lewis.

The wedding of Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch was in a stunning Italian model. The marriage was watched by a small group of 180 friends and close family members.

Leona looked gorgeous in her delicate white veil outfit over her elegant up-do, and she said it was the most beautiful day in her life that got filled with pure love.

Leona added that they were really happy in bringing their loved ones for the special day. They always longed to get married in their loved one’s presence.

The marriage part was fully fueled with Italian food, plenty of tequila, wine, music, and dancing. The fun lasted for the following day until 7 AM.

Everyone gathered for the function got really surprised by watching the way how couples planned it to be unique.

The strange weather on their wedding day simply amazed the couple and their family. Jauch’s mother believed that it was his father’s sign of blessing the couple from somewhere far away. Dennis’s father Lutz, sadly died just weeks before his son’s wedding.

Leona during her interview with a channel described the whether at her wedding, and she said it was the craziest storm she had ever seen. The storm was completely unexpected and came all of a sudden; it lasted throughout the day.

Now, the couple is happily waiting to welcome their first baby with all blessings from their family, friends, and loved ones.

