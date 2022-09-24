Matt Barnes is a professional basketball player from the United States. Who is worth $13 million. Matt Barnes was in the NBA for 14 years. He played for many teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns.

In 2017, Barnes’ last year in the NBA, he won a title with the Golden State Warriors.

Barnes’ name might also be familiar to people who don’t watch professional basketball because he was involved with Gloria Govan from the reality TV show “Basketball Wives.”

The couple, who used to date, have twins. His younger brother is also a professional athlete, but he doesn’t play basketball, he plays soccer.

Matt Barnes Early Years

Matt Barnes was born in 1980 in Santa Clara, California. His father was black and his mother was white. He attended Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks and played varsity basketball and soccer.

Barnes was named All-American, All-State, All-City, and All-League in both of his sports. After high school, he went to UCLA and played basketball for four years.

Matt Barnes Career

In 2002, Barnes was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA draft. The Grizzlies then sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who sent him to the Fayetteville Patriots in the NBA D-League.

After one season with the Patriots, Matt Barnes joined the ABA team Long Beach Jam for the 2003 season, which was the first season for them.

Matt Barnes and his team won the ABA championship with a record of 24-7 while Dennis Rodman was on the team. Due to his good performance, he received a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers for the second half of the season.

Barnes joined the Sacramento Kings in October 2004. In his first game, he scored 17 points and grabbed nine boards. In the middle of the season, he was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, he was unable to play due to tendonitis in his knee, so he was released after an injury.

As a result, Barnes became a free agent and signed with the New York Knicks. Although he had a great preseason, he was released after only six games. Then the Philadelphia 76ers brought him back for a second time.

Matt Barnes Net Worth

By 2022, Matt Barnes is expected to have over $13 million of his own money. He has made a lot of money playing basketball professionally.

Some websites say that he earned $3.4 million every year. Matt Barnes was fined several times during his life. In October, he was fined $35,000 for defending the violence he used against Derek Fisher of the New York Knicks.

Matt Barnes personal life

Gloria Govan, who was known on television, was married to Matt Barnes. In 2012, they exchanged vows, but after two years they separated. Carter and Isaiah, twins, are their children.

Anansa Sims is a plus-size model who is currently dating Matt. After breaking up in 2020, the two got back together in March 2021.

Matt Barnes and Kwame Brown are currently having a heated argument on Twitter, and Barnes wants Kwame Brown to appear on his podcast. Brown had said to him, “The only joke you have is about basketball, but I have a joke about your life, you punk bitch.”

He was talking about something that had happened in the past with Derek Fisher. He also made fun of Barnes, referring to him as “Becky with the

