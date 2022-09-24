In the premiere of the second season of “The Kardashians” on Thursday, Khloé Kardashian was seen cuddling with her new son. Still, some fans were upset when they saw photos of her in a hospital bed with the baby because he was born through a surrogate.

In the season 2 premiere, it was revealed that the 38-year-old Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had begun trying to have a second child through a surrogate before the family found out that Thompson had impregnated another woman.

Khloé Kardashian Criticized For Hospital Bed Photo After Surrogate Mom

In the episode, Khloe Kardashian was upset about how she was trying to get over Thompson’s affair and focus on her and Thompson’s new baby.

The world got to see the delivery room through her sister Kim’s phone. Kardashian stood next to her surrogate as the baby was born, then took it into her arms.

Some viewers were upset when they saw footage of Kardashian lying in the hospital bed with the baby.

Both Mumsnet readers and Twitter users said the photos of her in the hospital bed were false, even though she was not the one who gave birth to their son.

One Mumsnet user said, “The top story on the source shows Khloe Kardashian in a hospital bed with her newborn son.”

“The only bad thing is that she used a surrogate. It’s bad enough when men try to wipe out women, but when a woman tries to wipe away the birth mother, it makes me a little sick.”

“When I saw this online and saw her in bed with a baby, I wondered when she got pregnant! Then I thought of surrogacy,” said someone else. “I’m sure the woman who gave birth is in a nice private space, but it still doesn’t look good.”

Must Read:

Who Is Celtics’ Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

On Twitter, people were talking about the same things. Someone on Twitter wrote, “Something is wrong with people who become parents through surrogacy and then take pictures of themselves in a hospital bed with a new baby. There’s no need for that at all. They could have just posted a picture of the baby in his bassinet.”

Another user tweeted pictures of Kardashian and Thompson in the hospital room with the question, “Why was Khloe Kardashian on the bed like she did the job?”

The Twitter translation of another tweet read, “Here’s Khloé Kardashian in her hospital bed pretending to be a new mom after having a child through surrogacy.”

Khloé is not the only Kardashian to have a child through a surrogate. Her younger sister Kim had her two youngest children, Psalm and Chicago, carried by a surrogate because she had problems giving birth to her two oldest children, North and Saint.

Khloé has not yet said what her son, born in late July, will be called. He is the fourth child of Thompson and the second of Kardashian.

Read More:

Is Hunter Pence Still Married? Know His Age, Career Earnings, And Relationship Details!