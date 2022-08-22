Lori Harvey In Daisy Duke Jumpsuit, High Heels & Yankee Hat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lori Harvey seems to be having a blast despite her recent split from Michael B. Jordan. On Saturday, August 20th, the model was seen exiting the popular West Hollywood restaurant Catch, and it didn’t seem like the recent breakup was on her mind at all. Lori looked the part of the available single woman with her daisy dukes, high heels, and white crop top.

Lori Harvey Spotted In LA After Breakup With Michael B. Jordan

On a morning in early June, Lori was joined by the Black Panther. After nearly a year together, the actor apparently broke up with her, according to a reliable source. A source close to the couple told, “Michael and Lori have fully split up.” There is still affection between them. They enjoyed themselves immensely and complimented one another well.

The exes marked their one-year anniversary in November. Michael posted a series of images with Lori on his Instagram account along with the caption, “Happy anniversary.” I can’t believe it’s been a year already! After a month, he talked about falling in love and how it altered his perspective.

I’ve turned down parts I felt I lacked the life experience to really commit to. I wondered, “What am I capable of?” But now I know what love is,” he told. I believe it’s time for everything, to make a long tale short. For me, this was the perfect moment. Yes. I’m content.

Lori appeared to endorse Bhavana’s dating advice in POPSUGAR‘s January/February cover story by saying that it’s best to begin as friends. “Never stop talking. The two of you may be in constant agreement despite your tendency toward over-communication, as Lori put it. Be friendly initially.

You know how you can have a quarrel with a brother and say, “I still don’t like you,” even if you love them? It’s crucial to keep being friends with everyone, regardless of how you feel about them.

Steve Harvey, Lori’s adoptive father, may feel a bit let down by the news, despite having approved of the couple. In September he gushed, “I don’t speak publicly about this sort of stuff, but I’m pleased for my daughter right now.” And I mean that. I’ve never felt pleased for her [in a relationship] before, but now I do. He is simply a good person. If he wasn’t, then he has to go immediately.

More About Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey is particularly well-known for her over three million Instagram followers. Lori made her debut as a model in 2017 after being in the industry for four years. After receiving scholarship offers from universities around the country, Lori decided to attend Florida State University on Steve Harvey’s show.

she is 24 years old, having entered this world on January 13, 1997. Her parents, Donnell Woods and Marjorie Harvey divorced while she was still a baby. She has two brothers from her real mother, and the three of them were born in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. Capricorn and devout Christian alike.

As a kid, she dreamed of competing in equestrian events. After years of hard work, she finally achieved her goal of becoming a world-class equestrian and earned a medal at the Olympic Games, among many other titles and accolades. In 2015, she was seriously injured in an accident, thereby ending her promising equestrian career. She then committed herself fully to her pursuits as a fashion model and Instagram star.

Lori Harvey Family

Donnell Woods is her real father, although he has had no contact with her or the rest of the family since his divorce from Marjorie Harvey. After Marjorie Harvey’s divorce, she met Steve Harvey, and the two quickly became close friends and eventually married. Steve Harvey became her stepfather after her parents were married, and he formally adopted her afterward, so she now goes by his name.

Known for his comedic and hosting abilities, Steve Harvey has become a household name because of his time spent in front of the camera. More than a few well-known programs have been hosted by him. As well as being a successful director, Harvey is also well-known for his work in the acting and production industries. Lori Harvey‘s notoriety has been widely attributed to her husband, Steve Harvey.