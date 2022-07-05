0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a recent Instagram post, Lori Harvey showcased her trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, where she posed for some stunning pictures, sampled the cuisine, and looked chic.

Lori Harvey Enjoys Trip To New Orleans

Lori Harvey, 25, looked stunning on Sunday while sampling some New Orleans cuisine. Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter shared a number of fresh photographs on Instagram of herself wearing a striking denim ensemble while in New Orleans for the Essence Festival and savoring some of the city’s delectable cuisine. She was photographed sitting down and biting into one of the meals she had ordered while donning a cropped denim jacket, matching jeans, and red stiletto heels.

On July 1, Lori Harvey dressed up a denim-on-denim ensemble for the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The model, 25, accessorized with a short Saint Laurent damaged denim jacket and a pair of men’s A.P.C. destroyed indigo jeans with bleach flecks, grass-like stains, and vintage-inspired fading.

Harvey accessorized the look with a matching pair of Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals and a Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag. The 4-inch gold spike heels of the shoes matched the gold padlock accent on the ankle strap of the heels.

The attractive woman, who was also sporting a magenta head wrap, also held up a sign that read “New Orleans, French Quarter” as she posed next to a jewelry store. Onlookers could be seen in the background of other photos as she confidently walked toward the camera. She completed her amazing look by wearing attractive makeup and wearing her shoulder-length hair down.

Lori’s most recent escapade in New Orleans comes after she gained attention for going to Bella Hadid’s party the previous week. She attended the event dressed in a figure-hugging blue and white striped strapless bustier top and matching slacks as well as white strappy heels. She stepped outside with a white purse in her hand and her hair down.

Following her breakup with Michael B. Jordan, whom she loved for more than a year, Lori Harvey has been making an effort to enjoy life and move on. Her most recent outings show this. According to reports, the couple split up at the start of June, and soon after, Lori removed all images of him from her social media profiles. Many fans and acquaintances of the former couple were greatly shocked by the breakup, a source said.

On a panel, Harvey discussed how Black women may attain success, wealth, and power. Harvey has appeared in advertisements throughout her career for brands like Michael Kors, Valentino, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has recently launched her own skincare line, Skin by Lh. The festival’s musical acts were appreciated by the businessman after the event, and she saw headliner Nicki Minaj perform.

