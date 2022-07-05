0 SHARES Share Tweet

International swimsuit model Kate Bock is well recognized for her work. Since 2013, Bock has made appearances based on the Swimsuit Issue, and in 2020, she shared the cover. Bock has also been featured in issues of Elle and spoke on the same.

Bock has also posed as an angel for Victoria’s Secret. Bock was found at the age of barely 12 in a neighborhood pool in Vancouver, Canada. She even relocated to Paris after finishing secondary school, where she honed her French.

Kevin Love And Wife Kate Bock Enjoying Their Honeymoon In Italy

Kevin Love has done a lot of things during his NBA career. Since the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted the 6-foot-8 power forward out of UCLA in 2008, he has won an NBA championship, been named to five All-Star teams, and an NBA championship for rebounding.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ “Big Three”—LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and him—went to four straight playoffs and defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in 2016. Since his rookie year, the 32-year-old Love has earned an astounding $204 million from basketball. When his four-year contract with Cleveland expires, he is anticipated to earn more than $260 million.

Even though the NBA star is among the wealthiest athletes, happiness isn’t always a result of having a lot of money. Love received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award from ESPN for openly discussing his own mental health difficulties and raising awareness of the problem in a piece he wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

His model girlfriend of six years, Kate Bock, is one person who has supported him through difficult times. Bock and Love dated for about five years before becoming engaged in January 2021. And the person who matched them was their own photographer.

The photographer who documented the couple’s special day, Allan Zepeda, also played a role in introducing the two back in 2015 when they both concurrently participated in separate photo shoots with him in New York.

“We couldn’t have felt more loved. The ceremony was flawless, the location shone, and the guests never stopped grinning. We only regret not being able to experience each moment more fully, Bock posted on Instagram following the nuptials.”

Italy is the location of Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s honeymoon! On Sunday, July 3, the newlyweds left their home to explore Rome, Italy. The 34-year-old model wore a black crop top and denim shorts for their day out, while the 33-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player wore a T-shirt with cartoon tomatoes on it, along with gray striped shorts and a white baseball cap.

While walking with Kate through the city, Kevin was noticed to be carrying a camera and shooting some shots of her. Even fans may not know but, Kevin and Kate got married less than two weeks ago in the New York Public Library in a ceremony influenced by The Great Gatsby.

