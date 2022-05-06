On June 22nd, 1953, Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper was born in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up with a brother and sister in a Catholic family. She was five years old when her parents divorced. In the years that followed, they divorced and remarried. Cyndi Lauper discovered the Beatles and Judy Garland while growing up in Queens. Cyndi started creating songs at the age of 12 when her sister got her a guitar.

Cyndi Lauper’s Age And Early Life Explored

Lauper started singing in cover bands in the New York region in the 1970s. Lauper, who wanted to make it on her own, didn’t like singing other people’s tunes. She had severe vocal cord damage in 1977 and was told she would never be able to sing again. She was able to recuperate after taking a year off from singing thanks to the support of a voice coach.

Cyndi Lauper was dating Dave Wolff, her former manager, for six and a half years. Cyndi Lauper met and married actor David Thornton while working on the film Off and Running. The couple finally became parents.

Cyndi Lauper’s Net Worth

Cyndi Lauper has a net worth of $50 million as an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Cyndi Lauper rose to stardom in the 1980s and became one of the most popular pop performers of the decade. Her most well-known songs include “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” & “Time After Time.”

Cyndi Lauper Career

Cyndi Lauper first gained success after forming the band Blue Angel with a saxophonist. Blue Angel was contracted to Polydor Records in 1980 and released an album. Despite the album’s failure, Lauper’s incredible singing abilities drew the attention of industry experts. Cyndi Lauper will open up about her stubborn ‘punk’ life’s “hard knocks.”

Cyndi Lauper’s documentary will reveal the ‘hard knocks’ of her defiant ‘punk’ life

The documentary will trail the 68-year-old singer’s rapid rise to fame, beginning with her youth in Queens and ending with the release and success of her debut studio album “She’s So Unusual” in 1983.

As per a press release, “Let the Canary Sing” is about “the generation she has affected through her lyrics, her unique ever-evolving punk style, unabashed feminism, & love for caring for others.” The New York native has a long accomplishments list as a singer, songwriter, actress, activist, and best-selling musical composer.

According to her representatives, she has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is on her way to becoming the first woman to receive the EGOT.

In 2013, Lauper was the first woman to receive a Tony Award for Best Original Score for her work on the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots.” A Memoir” and a Lyricists Hall of Fame inductee. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. According to a statement, the film “will reveal a multi-faceted artist who has reinvented herself time after time.”

