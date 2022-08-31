Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone Split Up After Four Years Together

In 2020, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio were first seen together in public. Camila Morrone, who was Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend for more than four years, and he are no longer together.

Sources told the magazine that the couple had broken up. The 2020 Oscars were the first time that DiCaprio, who is 47, and Morrone, who is 25, were seen together as a couple.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone Split Up

Morrone told the source in December 2019 that the age difference between her and her boyfriend doesn’t matter to her.

The actress said, “There are so many couples with big age gaps in Hollywood and in the history of the world.” “I just think anyone should be able to date whoever they want.”

She also said it was “frustrating” that most people knew about her because she was dating the Oscar winner.

“I think you should always have a name other than the person you’re with. I understand the connection, but I’m sure that won’t be talked about as much in the future “she told me.

In June 2020, a source told the source that Leonardo DiCaprio “loves being with” the actress and that they “spent 24/7” with each other during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

Morrone is a model, and in 2014 she made her acting debut in “Bukowski” with James Franco. “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a best-selling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, will be turned into a TV show.

Morrone will next be seen in the Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 best-seller of the same name. DiCaprio will work with Martin Scorsese again on the 2019 movie Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on David Grann’s 2017 book of the same name.

