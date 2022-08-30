How Old Is Coco Gauff? Net Worth, Age, Parents, And More!

American professional tennis player Coco Gauff currently has a net worth of $5 million. She was the youngest tennis player to qualify for Wimbledon 2019. Coco Gauff learned how to play basketball from her father, who played for the Georgia national team. In 2019, she won her first WTA title with Caty McNally. Coco is an American tennis player on the rise.

How Old Is Coco Gauff?

Coco Gauff has gotten a lot of attention because she plays so well. Everyone in the world likes the 18-year-old tennis player. At the 2020 Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, Coco Gauff impressed everyone. In the first round, Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams again, and in the third round, she shocked everyone by defeating the defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Coco Gauff has a lot of fans because she plays so well. Everyone in the world loves the 18-year-old tennis player. At a Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open 2020, Coco Gauff impressed everyone. Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams for the second time in the first round. In the third round, she shocked everyone by defeating the defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Name Coco Gauff Age 18 years nationality American Net worth $5 million Born On March 13, 2004 Height 1.75m

Coco Gauff Career

Cori Gauff is an American tennis player better known by her nickname Coco Gauff. She has a net worth of $3.5 million. Coco Gauff first became known around the world when she beat Venus Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon tournament. When she beat Venus, she was 15 years old. Before the tournament, Coco had earned a total of $75,000 in her career.

By winning and then winning again, she ensured that she would earn at least $140,000 in that one event alone. Coco is the youngest person to ever make it to the finals of a US Open singles tournament. She is the youngest player to win the French Junior Open. She is the youngest player ever to make it to the main draw of Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff Net Worth

In October 2018, she signed a contract as a spokesperson for New Balance. In March 2019, she signed a contract with Barilla for several years. She also has a contract with Head, which makes tennis rackets. Coco Guaff earned at least $1 million in 2019. Most of this money comes from advertising contracts.

Coco Gauff Early life

Coco Gauff was born on March 13, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents, Candi and Corey, were both active in college sports. Her father was a basketball player at Georgia State University and her mother was a track and field athlete at Florida State University. Codey and Cameron are Gauff’s two younger brothers.

She became interested in tennis as a child after watching Serena Williams win the 2009 Australian Open. Gauff started playing the sport when she was six years old and decided she wanted to make it her career. She moved her family to Delray Beach, Florida, where her parents are from, to have better training opportunities. When she was eight years old, Gauff began training with Gerard Loglo at the New Generation Tennis Academy.

Gauff’s parents eventually quit their jobs so they could train their daughter full-time. Her father soon began coaching her while her mother homeschooled her. At the age of ten, Gauff began training at the Mouratoglou Academy in France. It was run by Patrick Mouratoglou, who has been Serena Williams’ coach for many years. Gauff later won the USTA Clay Court National 12-and-under title. At the age of 10, she was the youngest ever winner of that tournament.

Read More:

James Blake Net Worth, Age, Bio, Dating, Music Career!