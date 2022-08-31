Kim Kardashian tried out a new look on Monday afternoon when she posted on Instagram. The 41-year-old reality TV star looked like a Barbie doll in a sexy one-shoulder pink camo minidress that showed off her tiny 26-inch waist and Perspex heels. The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West also kept a small black purse.

Kim was seen in the walk-in closet of her California mansion in Hidden Hills. In the background, there were racks of beige clothes.

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Barbie In A Pink Mini Dress

The author of Selfish wore a Balenciaga dress with one strap and a hem that ended well above the knee, which showed off her toned legs.

Kim’s heels were also small and had a see-through strap, just like typical Barbie heels.

Khloe and Kourtney’s sister also carried a small black purse. Her hair was the most noticeable change. Most of the time, Kim wears her hair straight or slicked back.

She took this look from Ivana Trump, whose hair was piled up high and curled down in big waves. It was kind of like a 1960s hairstyle called a “bouffant.”

But it also looked a little like Wilma Flintstones from The Flintstones, a popular animated show from the 1960s.

On her Instagram page, a lot of nice things were said about her.

Kylie Jenner’s sister said, “Love,” and her best friend Olivia Pierson said, “So pretty.”

Vanessa Bryant posted a red heart, and Gretchen Rossi added three hearts and four fire emojis.

This post comes after rumors that her ex, Pete Davidson, is “focusing on himself” after their breakup.

After nine months together, the 28-year-old comedian and Kim recently broke up, and Pete is now “trying to make himself happy.”

A source told Us Weekly, “Right now, Pete is focusing on himself and his career and trying to make himself happy.”

He has a big career ahead of him and a lot of things going on after “SNL.”

On the other hand, people say that Kim is “open to dating again.”

The beautiful brunette, whose ex-husband Kanye West gave her North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, is already eager to start dating again.

A source recently said, “Kim is definitely open to dating again, and her friends and family would love to set her up because they think it’s so fun.”

Kim has also turned to her family since she broke up with Pete.

The insider said, “Kim is doing surprisingly well since she and Pete broke up.”

“When she needed help, she turned to her family and leaned on them for support.” She is putting all of her energy into her work to keep herself busy and take her mind off of the breakup.

The end of their public relationship is said to have been a “mutual decision” on both sides.

A person close to the situation also said that reconciliation is not likely, saying that it’s “not in the cards right now.”

The source said, “The breakup was friendly.” They had talked about ending things for a while. It wasn’t unexpected.

“And we both agreed to it. Right now, it’s not likely that they’ll get back together.

