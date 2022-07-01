0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian is recently being sued due to trademark infringement with respect to the name of her new skincare line, SKKN, which has delayed its introduction. She is an American personality and one of the top reality stars.

Cydnie Lunsford, an esthetician, and businesswoman from New York have sued her. It’s seen that Kardashian’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, has even denied any misconduct on behalf of his client and hence, thus pursued the matter in court.

Kim Kardashian Sued Over SKKN Due To Trademark Infringement

“We think the litigation is less about trademark law and more about trying to leverage a settlement by threatening to destroy Ms. Kardashian’s name and reputation,” he stated. We anticipate making our case in court since that won’t work.

In her lawsuit filed on June 28, Lunsford claimed that Beauty Concepts, the company she works for, has “conducted business continuously under the SKKN+ name in Washington, DC, New York, since at least August 2018.”

She stated that the company has “used the SKKN+ Marks” in connection with providing upscale salon services and goods sold both offline and online.

The Company Launched Its Instagram Page In 2018, with The First Post Using The SKKN+ Logo And Promoting Skin Care Products

Beauty Concepts, which specializes in corrective skin care for all skin types, aggressively attempts to market to, service, and advertise to customers of all sexes, races, and ethnicities.

Notably, Beauty Concepts is a Black-owned company that works to make sure that its services primarily benefit Black women and other women of color, who have historically been underserved, marginalized, and devalued by the beauty industry, according to the lawsuit.

It’s not what it seems, in this case. SKKN BY KIM is a fresh company that builds on Ms. Kardashian’s popular KKW line of goods. In order to safeguard the new branded items, her company submitted a trademark application for SKKN BY KIM based on independent research and development. This is what sparked the present shakedown operation.

However, as Kardashian’s attorney stated, “We commend Ms. Lunsford for being a small business owner and pursuing her dreams. However, that doesn’t give her the right to falsely accuse us of doing something wrong.”

According to the statement, Beauty Concepts directly opposed Kardashian’s registration to the USPTO when the star refused to give up the SKKN branding for her own line.

Lawyer alleges Beauty Concepts “didn’t really interact with us beyond demanding a lot of money” despite Kardashian’s camp reaching out “many times” to “attempt to establish a sensible road to coexistence”

Finally, he said, “That’s not going to work,” adding that the case was “less about the law of trademarks and more about trying to leverage a settlement by threatening to hurt Ms. Kardashian’s name and character.”

Just two months before the lawsuit, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex, had successfully sued the Kardashian-Jenners for slander. The model, 31, claimed that the wealthy family was to blame for her and Rob Chyna’s premature breakup. However, the case was dropped, and Chyna was left with no compensation.

It’s not the first time that Kardashian’s most recent endeavor has gotten her into trouble; earlier this month, social media skeptics pointed out the similarities between SKKN by Kim and Skn by LH, the skincare line founded by Lori Harvey in 2021.

