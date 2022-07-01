0 SHARES Share Tweet

Several performers that tried out for both roles like Zach Roerig, who would subsequently play Matt Donovan, Michael Trevino, Nathanial Buzolic, who would later play Kol, and 7th Heaven actor David Gallagher, who, as Julie acknowledged of the latter, “initially wowed us so much… I do, however, wonder if he will ever be able to move past the entire “7th Heaven” thing.”

Finally, they located their people. “Paul and Ian sort of entered the process late. Paul had around 15 auditions, and Ian just sort of showed up,” Julie added.

Does Nina Dobrev’s Breakup Caused By “Vampire Diaries” Role?

Nina, on the other hand, recalled that Paul (who first read for Damon!) stood out from the other guys reading opposite her in the chemistry reads: It’s funny to think that Paul Wesley did the right thing because he was the only one who wasn’t trying too hard and who didn’t speak to me at any other time than when we were filming, she said.

Nina Dobrev has undoubtedly succeeded in establishing a name for herself. Nina still manages to hold her own, even though she frequently has to affirm that she is not Victoria Justice, a famous person she is frequently confused with. This is especially true given her success in the popular series, Vampire Diaries.

The actress cemented her status as a teen drama superstar by appearing on the show with actors like Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, to name a few. As if being the lead in a drama weren’t enough, it seems as though Nina’s personal life began to reflect the shockers seen on screen, particularly in regard to her relationship with Ian.

The relationship between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder in real-life resembled that of their characters, although it fizzled out quickly.

The romance between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder flourished while they were both cast members of Vampire Diaries. Despite being a popular celebrity couple, the pair divorced in 2013 for a variety of reasons, one of which was their 10-year age gap.

The two, fortunately, have not only stayed friends but have also found new loves apart from one another. Ian then went on to Nikki Reed, the mother of his two kids. Regarding Nina Dobrev, she is presently seeing Shaun White, and it is said that they will soon wed.

While Nina and Ian were immensely popular as a couple, their relationship abruptly ended in 2013, startling admirers all around the world. Fans wondered what might have transpired between the two as soon as their split was announced.

According to a source, the age gap between the stars may have contributed to their breakup. An insider told, “I think she decided she wanted to experience other things”. The connection “sort of brewed out of a friendship and the fact that they had to enter into a romance for the program,” another person added.

At the time, Somerhalder was 34 and Dobrev was 24, so it makes sense that they would have had different career aspirations given the decade gap between them.

