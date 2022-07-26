0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian, who is 41 years old, sent heat waves soaring Monday afternoon when she posted on Instagram a picture of a white string bikini from Kim Kardashian for SKIMS Swim collection. And the bikini with the very high cut was just the beginning!

In her stories, she also showed a white two-piece top with short sleeves, a thong bottom, and a “micro” bikini bottom. She said in the video, “I love white swimwear” as she wore a white thong bottom and short-sleeved crop top over a “micro” string bikini top. “First of all, I like to layer it this way, with the little micro top on the bottom and the little tee shirt on top.”

Explore More Photos Of Kim Kardashian For SKIMS

Kim also showed off a skin-tight black swim coverup, which she said was her “favorite” piece in the collection, and three new pink swimsuits in different styles, such as a body suit and a long-sleeved rash guard. All three pink styles had zipper fronts that were sleek and stylish.

Kim also posted a beautiful photo of Paris Jackson wearing a white SKIMS swimsuit with long sleeves and a brown two-piece swimsuit on her Instagram stories. The eagerly awaited new collection comes out on July 28.

Kim Kardashian wore a metallic gold swimsuit and played in the ocean in a stunning SKIMS swimsuit for different photo shoots leading up to the release, which has been, to say the least, spectacular.

Kim and Pete Davidson

The reality TV star’s latest jaw-dropping swimsuit show comes after she and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, spent some steamy time in Australia. Someone told us that the trip in July was very romantic. “They spent the whole time locked up in their private hideaway, and she’s been telling her sisters that it was so romantic. “There were candles and a hot tub,” they said next. “They cooked, cuddled, and laughed while they were there.

Kim’s divorce from Kanye West, 45, was finalized earlier this year. Together, they have four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim’s Best Bikini Moments

Kim Kardashian’s bikini body is something to behold, and it will make you forget that the Keeping In line With the Kardashians star is now in her 40s.

The CEO of KKW Beauty is known for posting photos of her amazing body on social media. In August 2020, the mother of four posted photos of herself wearing a skimpy hot pink string bikini while doing an unplanned photo shoot somewhere tropical.

Just a few months later, her friend and well-known designer Alexander Wang made that bikini moment famous. “I can’t believe @alexanderwangny took a picture of my body and printed it on this chainmail!!!” the founder of Kim Kardashian for Skims gushed about the metal mini dress on her Instagram Stories in October 2020.

Must read: Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free For Sexy Bathtub Photos!

Even the guy from San Francisco agreed that Kim’s body is almost too good to be true. “Kim! Happy birthday to the most famous body of our time! What better way than to crystallize it?” the fashion mogul gushed in a note that came with Kim’s gifts, which included matching shoes, a matching handbag, and a matching metal scrunchie.

You might be curious: How did Kim get the most interesting body in Hollywood? Kim’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, told Life & Style in May 2020, “We usually work out 5 days a week for about an hour, give or take.” Alcantara also said that a “typical” workout for the reality star is “70% weights and 30% cardio.”

During their workouts, the dynamic duo makes it a point to “focus a lot on the basics,” like burpees, bicep curls, lateral pull-downs, chest presses, triceps dips, ball slams, ladder drills, and sprints.

Kim is also very dedicated to her routine, which helps her keep her body in shape. That is why the photoshoot of Kim Kardashian for SKIMS is trending all the time. “Usually, our days start at 6 a.m. Melissa said, “The fact that she’s up and ready to go even though it’s still dark shows that she’s serious about her health, her business, her family, and her life as a whole.” “My favorite part of working out with my friends is “girl talk.” We get everything done somehow!”

As for her diet, the fitness trainer said at the time that Kim ate a “healthy, balanced diet with treats here and there.” As the saying goes, abs are made in the kitchen. “Nothing too limiting.”

Read also: Christina Aguilera Wears A Metal Bodysuit For A Sexy Performance In Spain