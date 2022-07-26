Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free For Sexy Bathtub Photos!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

When it comes to promoting her excellent items to her 326 million followers, Kim Kardashian does whatever it takes. The 41-year-old founder of SKKN took to Instagram to promote her SKKN Oil Drops in a series of wet photos. On July 25, 2022, the reality TV star captioned a series of photos taken from inside a bathtub, “Brighten, moisturize, and shine with the @SKKN Oil Drops.

While putting up the bottle of product on her makeup-free face in the first picture, Kim made a kissy face to the camera. A strapless brown corset-style top and golden blonde mermaid hair brushed away from her face exposed her bare shoulders.

Kim Kardashian Strips Down & Goes Makeup-Free To Promote SKKN Oil Drops

Taking a breath underwater in the second photo, Kim emerged glowing and bare-faced from the water in the third. In a fourth photo, she posed with the cream again, this time putting it to her glowing skin while still holding her damp hair up. Fifth and last, we have a picture of the mother of four as she applies the oil drops to her face directly.

In response to the otherworldly images, several of her followers flocked to the comments area. One follower exclaimed, “You Are Beautiful Today!!!” while another responded, “I know Pete took them,” with an emoji of a heart and an arrow. Another follower remarked, “So lovely without make-up,” and we agree.

It appears that Kim Kardashian’s journey did not begin with such flawless skin. In the words of an SKKN Instagram post, psoriasis was just the beginning for the skincare guru on her quest for beautiful skin. One of Kim’s lovely photos from June 11 was captioned, “Her path of skincare discoveries was inspired by her psoriasis diagnosis.

She learned more about her skin and how to care for it. A product like SKKN BY KIM was born from the knowledge that skin care specialists throughout the world have amassed over the years. On June 21, the nine-piece collection went on sale for the first time.

Know More About Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, in her full Kimberly form. Kourtney Kardashian West is an American television personality and entrepreneur who gained international popularity for her personal life. She was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California.

Kim sued the video’s distributor in early 2007 when a sex tape of her and her then-boyfriend R&B singer Ray J was leaked online; she received an out-of-court settlement. They got a reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which documented their daily lives and Bruce Jenner’s later transition into a woman, thanks to the attention they received. In October 2007, the show launched on E! and was a rating triumph.

Aside from Kim, other members of the Kardashian family became well-known for their beautiful features and curvy figures. In spite of some critics who said she was famous for the sake of being famous, her savvy use of self-promotion, including a prominent social media presence, contributed to the development of a very successful brand.

In addition to endorsement deals, Kardashian was involved in a number of commercial initiatives, including a series of workout DVDs, a credit card, several beauty items, and a game app that allowed users to become a celebrity.

Kim Kardashian Founder Of SKKN

Skims, her new line of shapewear, debuted in January of this year. For her fame, she was able to land film roles and various TV appearances, including her debut in 2008’s Disaster Movie. On the spin-off series Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–12), she had a prominent role. Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2020 after Kim and other members of the family inked a production contract with Hulu. Hulu will begin broadcasting The Kardashians in 2022.

In addition to Instagram and Twitter, Kardashian has a large following on social media. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, a smartphone game, is just the latest in a long line of merchandise bearing her name (2014). The Selfish, a photo book by Kim and an app with the same name, are also available.

Actress Kim Kardashian West has made a name for herself in the beauty industry as well as in the media. When a sex tape featuring her and her ex-boyfriend Ray J went viral in 2007, it was revealed that the two were friends with the heiress Paris Hilton. She is a regular on E!, which is a popular show. Various reality shows, such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, have proven to be hugely popular throughout the years.