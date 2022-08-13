Kylie Jenner Net Worth: Age, Bio, And Relationship Status!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kylie Jenner is best known to longtime viewers of the reality television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the precocious tween who first appeared on the show when she was just ten.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Rich Is She In 2022?

Early on, Kylie and her older sister Kendall—matriarch Kris Jenner’s children with her then-husband, Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner—would engage in tv series shenanigans that presented a pleasant counterbalance to the more mature issues involving older Kardashian siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family at age 22, is a successful entrepreneur in the cosmetic industry and the mom of Stormi Webster, a preschooler.

The Jenner sisters have carved their independent lives over the last five to seven years. Kylie is the founder of a beauty company that began by selling lip-plumping Lip Kits and has since evolved to encompass a full line of cosmetics and skincare items, with additional products on the way.

Kylie Jenner’s Bio

Los Angeles, California, welcomed Kylie Kristen Jenner into the world on August 10, 1997. She is 25 years old. The youngest child of entrepreneur and entertainment icon Kris Jenner and former Olympic decathlete Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn Jenner).

On October 14, 2007, Kylie was just ten years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! The US reality series KUWTK has been airing since 2005.

For a few of the show’s early seasons, Kylie was a typical pre-teen who went to school and performed in the cheerleading squad. However, she stopped attending formal school in 2012 and started a home-schooling program. July 2015 saw her graduate from high school.

Career And Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Lip Kit was the moniker Jenner gave her self-titled lip kit when she revealed in August 2015 that she would release her first lipstick brand. The number of kits created increased from 15,000 to 500,000 after Jenner’s cosmetic business changed its name to Kylie Cosmetics in February 2016.

In addition, Karin Jinsui, Mara Teigen, and Jasmine Sanders, three other models, appeared in Jenner’s three-minute commercial video for a line of lip glosses in March 2016.

Colin Tilley directed the film. Jenner earned US$41,000,000 over the preceding 12 months, making her the youngest person on the Forbes Celebrity 100 at position 59 in June 2017. She was also the most senior at the age of 19.

A new scent was introduced by Jenner and her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty. Jenner’s debut fragrance, introduced in April 2019, resulted from this partnership.

In addition, Jenner launched her skincare line, Kylie Skin, which began manufacturing dermal goods such as face cleansers, scrubs, moisturizers, and makeup removal wipes. The same year, Kylie Cosmetics announced its Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection, a joint venture with her half-sister Khloé Kardashian.

In addition to the usual “rise and shine,” Jenner has sought to trademark “riiise and shiiinnee.” The second trademark applies to apparel, whereas the first covers cosmetics.

Kylie’s Net Worth

Since 2011, Kylie Jenner’s net worth has risen exponentially. Her wealth is estimated to be $700 million as of 2022.

A source claims Kyle spends $300,000 monthly on clothing for herself and her daughter. She is also said to spend $300,000 to $400,000 monthly on car payments and security.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has acquired and traded many properties in Southern California. She now possesses at least 5 Southern California mansions. Kylie spent $15 million buying an empty site in Hidden Hills, California, in 2020. She then commissioned Richard Landry, a renowned architect, to design an 18,000-square-foot property.

Personal Life

Kylie’s famous love interest has been rapper-artist Travis Scott. Kylie began dating Travis Scott, a rapper, in 2017. In February 2018, they had a daughter. Midway through 2019, they separated and began living separately. She had previously been dating the rapper Tyga from 2014 to 2017.

Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner were first spotted together at Coachella in 2017. They split up in September 2019. However, they remained together in quarantine throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for the good of their daughter, which led to a reigniting of their romance.

Jordyn Woods and Jenner have been close friends for a long time. Sadly 2019 saw the end of their friendship as a result of Woods cheating on Jenner. Woods had an illicit affair with Tristan Thompson (fiancé of Jenner’s half-sister Khloé Kardashian).

As a result, Jenner lowered the price of her Woods-branded makeup line (a joint venture between Jenner and Woods Cosmetics) and discontinued it to eliminate any remaining stock.

