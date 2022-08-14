Lebron James Net Worth: Age, Bio, & More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LeBron James, a professional basketball player and businessman from the United States, has a net worth of $600 million. LeBron bypassed college and was selected first overall by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the 2003 NBA Draft after lighting up the high school basketball world.

Lebron James Net Worth: How Rich Is He Now?

LeBron James was a star of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2003 until 2010. Then, from 2010 through 2014, he “carried his prowess” to Miami, where he played for the Heat.

James guided the Miami Heat to two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013. From 2014 through 2018, he made a comeback with the Cavaliers, earning a championship in 2016. Then, he was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. With LA, he captured a victory in 2020.

Lebron James’s Bio

James was born on 30 December 1984 and he is 37 years old. Gloria Marie James, who was 16 at the time of his birth, was in Akron, Ohio.

Anthony McClelland, his dad, had a substantial criminal record and was not active in his life. James recalls that life was difficult for the family during his growing years as they bounced from one apartment to another in Akron’s seedier districts while Gloria battled to find a consistent job.

Finally, Gloria allowed James to go in with the family of Frank Walker, a local youth football coach who introduced James to basketball when he was nine years old. Gloria came to the realization that her son would do better in more stable home life.

James signed up for basketball leagues in his fifth-grade year. Later, he was a member of the Amateur Athletic Union’s Northeast Ohio Shooting Stars (AAU).

James and his buddies led the squad to success on both a local and national level. As a result, James and his three friends, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton, and Dru Joyce III, nicknamed themselves the “Fab Four” and agreed to attend high school together and study in a private Catholic school.

Professional Life

In the 2003 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected LeBron James with the first overall pick. As a result, he became the youngest player to ever hit 40 points in a single game and the youngest player to be named First of the Year during his rookie season.

James, a 6-foot-8-inch “point forward” who could bring the ball down the floor and play anywhere near the basket, offered a daunting challenge to rival teams.

He has also competed for the United States Olympic basketball team, where he helped the squad win gold and bronze medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, respectively. In addition, LeBron James and the Miami Heat won the NBA title in 2012 and 2013.

Net Worth And Earnings

The Lakers star is the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status, with Forbes reporting that his current estimated net worth is $1 billion. James has received more than $385 million throughout his NBA career from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Just last year, James earned a staggering $121.2. In addition to earning an estimated $900 million from endorsement deals and businesses, he is now the highest-paid active player in the league. The Lakers star’s wise financial decisions have played a significant role in his success.

James began investing in 2011 and currently has a small share in Liverpool of the Premier League. Since then, he has earned $90 million.

However, James’ life isn’t only about sports. The NBA mammoth has also amassed an estimated $80 million in property investment gains thanks to his ownership of three homes of that value. Furthermore, James has invested $30 million in Blaze Pizza, a pizza business formed in 2012 with over 300 restaurant chains throughout the United States and Canada.

Personal Life

James has been enhancing the lives of those around him with his fortune. James has his charitable organization, the Akron-based LeBron James Family Foundation. Beginning in 2021, James will join the University of Akron to grant scholarships for up to 2,300 youngsters.

In addition, the NBA presented him with the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 2017 in appreciation for his “exceptional service and commitment to the community.”

Talking about James’ love life, Lebron exchanged vows with his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson in 2013. James met Savannah Brinson, a cheerleader and softball player from a rival school, while they were both emerging stars in basketball and football at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, the site of his birth.

The couple found out Savannah was expecting during James’ rookie season. On October 6, 2004, the couple welcomed LeBron James, Jr., dubbed Bronny, into the family. To witness his parents’ 2013 wedding, Bronny is undoubtedly a lucky child!

