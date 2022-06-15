Dell Curry Shows Up With New Girlfriend, It Sparks Wild Internet Rumor!!

Dell and Sonya Curry, Steph Curry’s parents, appear to have moved on since their breakup in August when the exes accused each other of adultery. Despite having been married for 33 years, Dell and his new girlfriend showed up at the TD Garden on Friday to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics with the people who look to be their new romantic partners. The Warriors won the game 107-97.

Dell Curry Watches Game 4 Of The NBA Finals With His New Girlfriend And Goes Viral!!!

Former National Football League tight end Steven Johnson has been mentioned as Sonya’s rumored new boyfriend. Meanwhile, Dell has been seen with Nicki Smith, who appears to be his new love interest. When the couple in question is as well-known as the Currys, things are much more complicated—after they followed the investigation via the internet.

On Twitter, a photo could be seen showing Johnson and Smith together in the context of a family portrait that was shared, leading some users to speculate that the two had previously been married. The rumors of love involvement between the two parties caused a commotion on the internet. Johnson became a tight end for the Patriots after graduating from Virginia Tech, where he had been a strong basketball player. Dell also attended Virginia Tech.

According to SideAction.com, Smith, and Johnson had known each other for years before their marriage; Johnson divorced Smith. The source went on to say that Dell’s college roommate and their family are close family friends with the Currys. After that, the star point guard gave Johnson a fist bump to show his appreciation. While everything was going on, the camera recorded Dell cheering while still holding on to Smith’s arm.

With respect to documentation obtained by TMZ in August of last year, Sonya reportedly submitted a petition for divorce from Dell Curry on June 14 in the state of North Carolina. The divorce proceedings have not been completed as of yet. In an interview in February with The Ringer, Curry discussed the dissolution of his parent’s marriage and stated that he had difficulty coping with the circumstances.

Being the ex-wife of Johnson, Smith and his husband did recognize each other after around 2 long years as per SideAction. “Sonya’s new boyfriend is definitely Dell’s school pal and their household is definitely shut household associates with the Currys,” a supply did mention, which includes “all of them knew one another very properly.”

Thus once Curry did drop 43 factors including around approx. 10 rebounds within the Recreation 4 win, Curry did hug his mother in the court docket itself. Thereafter, Digi was seen mostly around Smith cheering continuously from the audience.

Sonya tied the knot with Dell the year her daughter Steph was born, in 1988. Dell, a former winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, was still actively playing in the NBA. The couple currently has two children: Seth Curry, who was born in 1990, and Sydel Curry, who was born in 1994.

