As the nation celebrated its 246th birthday on Monday, several leading media outlets and distinguished liberals utilized the day to criticize the United States. Many celebrities have lined up to protest the Fourth of July celebrations against the bombshell supreme court decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, the law that protected women’s right to abortion for about 50 years.

Kim Kardashian, Katy & More Lead Baton To ‘Cancel’ July 4 Celebration

One among the protesters is none other than The Kardashians alum, Kim Kardashian. She took her protest to social media to boycott America’s birthday. Kim together with her mother Kris shared a post from another user on their respective social media accounts.

The post claimed, “4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, women.” Other than The Kardashians alums, singer and actress Bette Midler have shared the post on her social media.

The ‘Real Housewives’ franchise alum Braunwyn Windham posted an image of her dressed up in an outfit from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ a famous show. The picture attributes a fictional futuristic society where women lack basic rights. Windham even captioned the picture, “It’s July 4th. Not sure what to celebrate this year.”

Another celebrity who took the case to social media is Jessica Chastain. She wished the nation happy independence by posting a photo of her with her middle fingers up. She even commented that the wishes are especially from her and her reproductive rights.

The ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ singer Katy Perry used her own song to show her rage against the overruling of Roe v. Wade. she quoted on her Twitter, “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.”

Another renowned personality who was against the celebration was Padma Lakshmi, the host of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef.’ She criticized the decision and posted on her Twitter, “Not much to celebrate this 4th, I’m afraid.” She even said supporting the protestors that no matter whatever happens, together they will keep fighting for the day when all humans are given equal rights, at least a person’s body and self. She added that they must protest until they have the privacy to make their own choices, like whom to love and live with peacefully.

As of last month, protests have broken out in various parts of the country, both for and against the overruling of Roe v. Wade. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) proclaimed on Twitter that the 246th birthday of the United States was overshadowed by the dark reality of the Supreme Court’s decision, making half of the Americans less equal.

She even said that most of them are doing the American thing they could do today, which is protesting peacefully instead of celebrating and BBQs. Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Trump administration staffer, Kellyanne Conway was also part of the peaceful protest against the abortion law. According to her, Americans are not free. She even asks about the need to celebrate such a condition where half of the population doesn’t have or experience independence. And because of this, today they are fighting in the streets for reproductive rights, challenging the overrule of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.