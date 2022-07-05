0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kate hit social media by posting a topless snap of herself on Instagram last Saturday. For the very same post, the reaction from her brother reflects some sibling dynamics.

Oliver Hudson React To kate Hudson’s Recent Instagram Post!

Kate, who is in London, posted a photo that clicked hot, in which she was having a cup of coffee by covering her breast with her long tresses. She was just wearing black shorts and nothing else. On one hand, she was holding the cup and sipping the coffee in it, and on the other, she was holding her phone. She seemed really relaxed in the morning and looked perfect in her shape.

She captioned the pic by sharing the sun’s emoji and then three other emojis of coffee cups. And she wrote that the ‘Sun is out’. She even mentioned a guy and something about losing the guy in ten days.

The pic when got hit on social media, the very same got flooded with lots of love from her friends and fans. All of the comments reflected their love for the beautiful girl.

While digging out the comments, one was found which is not that impressive by the pic she shared. This was from Oliver, the actress’ older brother. His comments show that he was not at all impressed by the way she shot the pic.

He reacted to the snap and shared his not-so-impressive feeling in just a single word, ‘Nope’.

The brother’s reaction made fans in splits. Some of the fans pointed out that he holds a cheeky NSFE profile picture on one of his social media accounts.

Oliver And Kate Reflect Their Strong Bond

Oliver and Kate Hudson is having a strong bond, and there are no secrets kept between them to be afraid of going goofy.

In late April 2022, the renowned siblings were spotted having poked fun at each other on the Kelly Clarkson Show which was having a very competitive game night.

During the show, Oliver shared that his sister is having a very competitive mind, and she usually wins in all games.

Last year, Oliver opened up about his family and said that everyone in the family including Kurt Russell, their stepfather is very comfortable with nudity. They are having a very open family, and honestly, he got very vocal about nudity by saying, all are born naked, and it’s just the normal way of being self.

The brother of Oliver Hudson shared that they are all just naked people including the kids in the family. They are all feeling very comfortable with it.

Goldie Hawn, the mother of the siblings who share a close bond with her children usually comes on social media to tease them with love.

Kate and Oliver are Hawn’s children whom she shares with her second husband, Bill Hudson, with whom she lived from 1976 to 1982.

