Right after eight months, ten people were killed in Houston, at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert. The organizers of the show who stood for the upcoming Day N Vegas festival withdrew the rapper’s rocking performance.

The recent reports show that the fans need to wait a bit longer for the festival to come back.

Travis Scott’s Festival Comeback Derailed For These Reasons

A couple of months before, the rapper of Sicko Mode was all set to deliver his stunning performance at the Day N Vegas music festival with J. Co and SZA. But later, the event organizers had a discussion between them and opened up that the entire event is getting canceled.

The show organizers shared their heartfelt sorry for one and all who waited long for this show to take place. They shared that timing, logistics, and production issues together forced them and led them to finally ended up canceling Day N Vegas for 2022. The post was all shared right on July 1, 2022, on the official social media accounts of the festival.

The show was planned for paid tickets, and all of them already got sold. Now, the organization is seriously working on the refund process which is expected to be given back soon. The team has announced that the funds will get credited back to the accounts within the next couple of weeks.

The news shared about the refund has spread a relaxing mood to the ones who booked the ticket for the festival.

Day N Vegas was scheduled to get in place in September this year which is smartly planned over the weekend of Labor Day. If everything was on track, the Day N Vegas will be taking place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The event was marked right for Travis as it is his first festival appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November.

At the Houston event which was dreadfully crowded, eight people died on the spot from accidental suffocation. The reports then showed that they were all dead crushed in the crowd. Later two more death were reported the following days who died in the hospital and was under the treatment. The victims were in different age groups.

After the event and the death of 1 ten in total, Travis is now facing various lawsuits regarding the Astroworld concert.

Right after the tragic event, Travis, 31, kept down from appearing the headlining at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2022.

The rapper then announced a huge notable amount of $5 million, named ‘Project Heal’ to support real solutions for making safe event spaces. The raised fund seemed to be a much-needed action to solve every challenge the youth face today.

He then honored the victims of the Astroworld tragedy and said they will remain in his heart forever.

Though he held a low profile for months after the tragic event, he appeared he reappeared on the stage for a series of small gigs. He performed later in Billboard Music Awards, 2022.

Now, Day N Vegas seems to be strict off from Travis’ calendar, he is all ready for heading to the South American leg of the Primavera Sound Festival, planned to conduct in November.