A comic book store in San Diego claims there is video footage to back up its claim. Two comic book stores in California claim troubled actor Ray Buffer stole hundreds of dollars worth of comic books, and security video from both stores appears to show the theft.

When a video was posted online last week showing Ray Buffer tucking numerous books into his shirt on Sept. 29, it was Southern California Comics in San Diego that made the initial claims. After he stated in a negative post the next day that the collectibles were worth more than $600, the store owner filed a police report.

Since then, employees have provided police with evidence, including more videos of Buffer allegedly holding the books.

Does Actor Ray Buffer Accused Of Stealing $600 On Comic Books?

According to the store, Ray Buffer, a 53-year-old actor who starred in the series Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER in the early 2000s, now only does commercials and works at nearby amusement parks. He’s a repeat offender. The store showed a video of the fallen celebrity being caught in the act.

The week before an employee of a comic book store in LA. Also shown was a video of Buffer allegedly getting a boost the previous week. In the video, the owner confronts Buffer and points out that Ray Buffer is on camera. According to reports, the owner saw Buffer do the same thing at Metropolis Comics in Bellflower.

The store owner threatened to call the police, at which point the sad actor, who has a small role in Brad Pitt’s new movie Bullet Train, put the comics back and left the store. Ray Buffer has a hard time as an actor, but he also works as a contract Santa and a freelance graphic designer.

Ray Buffer then deleted all of his social media accounts, saying the business owners were harassing him. The first post last Friday, which showed Buffer shoplifting while wearing a bright green polo and long gray bears, was labeled a “PSA” (public service announcement) by Southern California Comics staff.

At that point, the staff had not yet figured out that the criminal was Buffer, who lives in Long Beach. Later in the day, they accused Buffer of the crime and asked fans on the store’s Facebook page to contact the actor. For the past 20 years, Buffer has mostly played Santa in regional musicals and sing-along commercials.

The posting also says the store has been hit repeatedly by shoplifters since the pandemic, and that it had to hire a security guard to recoup its losses after finding out Buffer had stolen more than $600 worth of books. Ray Buffer is a person of many talents.

Besides acting, Ray Buffer likes to sing and do voice-over work. People believe Ray Buffer net worth is $5 million. Ray Buffer allegedly stole from a comic book store.

In an Instagram post, Luna Collectable wrote, “This is the guy who stole from our store and other local comic book stores in the area. Watch out, guys! Let me know if you have any more information so everyone can be aware of this guy.”

Actor Ray Buffer is being accused of stealing comics from a store in San Diego, and it appears to be caught on video. https://t.co/2JhUiOE0mj — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2022

Read More:

Who is Amy Adams Husband Darren Le Gallo?

Eva Mendes Net Worth, Career, Husband, And Source Of Income!

