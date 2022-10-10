8.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, October 10, 2022
Top NewsActor Ray Buffer Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of...
Top News

Actor Ray Buffer Accused Of Stealing $600 Worth Of Comic Books In San Diego!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

10
0

A comic book store in San Diego claims there is video footage to back up its claim. Two comic book stores in California claim troubled actor Ray Buffer stole hundreds of dollars worth of comic books, and security video from both stores appears to show the theft.

When a video was posted online last week showing Ray Buffer tucking numerous books into his shirt on Sept. 29, it was Southern California Comics in San Diego that made the initial claims. After he stated in a negative post the next day that the collectibles were worth more than $600, the store owner filed a police report.

Since then, employees have provided police with evidence, including more videos of Buffer allegedly holding the books.

Does Actor Ray Buffer Accused Of Stealing $600 On Comic Books?

According to the store, Ray Buffer, a 53-year-old actor who starred in the series Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER in the early 2000s, now only does commercials and works at nearby amusement parks. He’s a repeat offender. The store showed a video of the fallen celebrity being caught in the act.

The week before an employee of a comic book store in LA. Also shown was a video of Buffer allegedly getting a boost the previous week. In the video, the owner confronts Buffer and points out that Ray Buffer is on camera. According to reports, the owner saw Buffer do the same thing at Metropolis Comics in Bellflower.

The store owner threatened to call the police, at which point the sad actor, who has a small role in Brad Pitt’s new movie Bullet Train, put the comics back and left the store. Ray Buffer has a hard time as an actor, but he also works as a contract Santa and a freelance graphic designer.

Ray Buffer then deleted all of his social media accounts, saying the business owners were harassing him. The first post last Friday, which showed Buffer shoplifting while wearing a bright green polo and long gray bears, was labeled a “PSA” (public service announcement) by Southern California Comics staff.

At that point, the staff had not yet figured out that the criminal was Buffer, who lives in Long Beach. Later in the day, they accused Buffer of the crime and asked fans on the store’s Facebook page to contact the actor. For the past 20 years, Buffer has mostly played Santa in regional musicals and sing-along commercials.

The posting also says the store has been hit repeatedly by shoplifters since the pandemic, and that it had to hire a security guard to recoup its losses after finding out Buffer had stolen more than $600 worth of books. Ray Buffer is a person of many talents.

Besides acting, Ray Buffer likes to sing and do voice-over work. People believe Ray Buffer net worth is $5 million. Ray Buffer allegedly stole from a comic book store.

In an Instagram post, Luna Collectable wrote, “This is the guy who stole from our store and other local comic book stores in the area. Watch out, guys! Let me know if you have any more information so everyone can be aware of this guy.”

Read More:

Who is Amy Adams Husband Darren Le Gallo?

Eva Mendes Net Worth, Career, Husband, And Source Of Income!

Previous articleJennifer Garner Locks Lips With Her Boyfriend John Miller Before Stepping Out With Her Son Samuel
Next articleRay Buffer Net Worth-Age, Early Life, Height, And More!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Ray Buffer Net Worth-Age, Early Life, Height, And More!

Ray Buffer is a person with many skills. Besides acting, he likes to sing and do voice-over work. Ray...
news

Jennifer Garner Locks Lips With Her Boyfriend John Miller Before Stepping Out With Her Son Samuel

On Saturday morning, Jennifer Garner was seen kissing her boyfriend John Miller while they were out and about in...
Net Worth

Josephine Baker Net Worth, Biography, And Cause Of Death!

Josephine Baker was an American-born French dancer, singer, and actress. She was born Freda Josephine McDonald on June 3,...
Net Worth

Annie Ernaux Net Worth, Source Of Income, Career, And Family!

Annie Ernaux, a French novelist who has written deeply autobiographical works highlighting events from her own experience, including a...
Net Worth

Jason Oppenheim Net Worth, Investments, Career, And Family!

The Oppenheim Group was established by Jason Oppenheim, an American real estate broker, attorney, reality television star, and influencer....
Net Worth

Judy Tenuta Net Worth, Income, Career, And Husband!

Judy Lynn Tenuta, better known as Judy Tenuta, was an American comedian, actor, and comedic musician. She traveled with...

Must read

Top News

Who is Ty Tennant? All about Aegon Targaryen in the House Of Dragon.

David Tennant's son, Ty David John Tennant, recently landed...
Top News

Who Was Konerak Sinthasomphone & What Was His Cause Of Death?

A gruesome crime that happened in the 1990s will...
Top News

Who Is Ime Udoka? Net Worth, Wife, Career, Age, And More!

Ime Udoka is a Nigerian-American NBA coach and former...
Top News

Amended Autopsy Reports Says That Elijah McClain Died Due To Sedative

In 2019, a black man named Elijah McClain died...
Top News

Cherry Valentine: Drag Performer George Ward Dies at 28

Drag performer George Ward, known to the world as...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

Kim Jung Gi, World Renowned Artist Dies At 47!

The renowned South Korean artist created vast, meticulously detailed...
Nancy Erin -
Top News

Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Hired Divorce Attorneys!

On Monday, October 3, 2022, 42-year-old Gisele Bundchen visited...
Nancy Erin -
Top News

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon Dies At The Age 90!

Loretta Lynn, the country music pioneer who introduced unmatched...
Nancy Erin -
Top News

Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Spotted Together! Are They Dating?

The host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah was...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Ray Buffer Net Worth-Age, Early Life, Height, And More!

Net Worth 0
Ray Buffer is a person with many skills. Besides...

Jennifer Garner Locks Lips With Her Boyfriend John Miller Before Stepping Out With Her Son Samuel

news 0
On Saturday morning, Jennifer Garner was seen kissing her...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun