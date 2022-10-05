On Monday, October 3, 2022, 42-year-old Gisele Bundchen visited a Miami gym for a workout, and she appeared to be in it for herself. Despite reports that she and NFL quarterback Tom Brady, 45, had contacted divorce attorneys, the celebrity appeared preoccupied as she took a phone conversation in the photographs.

When Gisele went out, she avoided the spotlight. She opted for a low-key ensemble by skipping the makeup and pulling a tan baseball hat down over her eyes. Wearing only a black sports bra and figure-hugging leggings, the celebrity nonetheless flaunted her stunning physique. Gisele put her phone up near to her face as she meandered out of the fitness center. It seemed as though she was having a serious discussion with someone.

Gisele Bundchen Was Spotted First After They Hired Divorce Lawyers

The Brazilian supermodel and her quarterback husband have reportedly been having a contentious few weeks. They’ve been attracting breakup rumors since the NFL season began in early September.

Despite his previous announcement that he will retire from football following the 2021 season, reports indicate that he and his girlfriend are in disagreements over his plan to return to the sport. After he temporarily left this year’s summer training camp to cope with “personal difficulties,” sources close to the couple told reporters that they had been “living separately.”

Gisele Bundchen hasn’t shown up to any of Tom’s games this season of football. It was reported that the pair was hunkering down in two different locations in Florida as Hurricane Ian approached.

Now, rumors have it that both A-listers have retained their own well-known lawyers to handle their divorce proceedings. After “looking into what a separation would involve, who gets what, and what the economics would be,” the couple has reportedly begun the process of dividing their belongings. The couple’s extraordinary riches might lead to complications. They each have their own multi-million dollar fortune, and they reportedly share a $27 million real estate portfolio.

As far as I can tell, the two just couldn’t get along. When reported in September that Gisele Bundchen was doing everything she could to “back” Tom’s un-retirement decision, the source was a reliable source.

Despite her best efforts, “Gisele hasn’t found it easy to adjust to Tom’s choice to go back [to the NFL] because it wasn’t their agreement,” as the insider put it. There’s been a lot of tension ever since he went back, and she’s a really supportive wife, but she also expresses her mind. She required time alone, and Tom is understanding that.

They tied the knot in 2009, and now their family includes a 12-year-old boy named Benjamin and a 9-year-old daughter named Vivian. Tom has a son, Jack, age 15, from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.