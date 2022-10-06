Chris Pratt Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age, Bio!

Christopher Michael Pratt, known professionally as Chris Pratt, is an American actor. He rose to fame because of his portrayal of Andy Dwyer in the NBC drama Parks and Recreation.

He also appeared in the WB drama series Everwood and in the movie Wanted, Jennifer’s Body, Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, and Her.

Pratt developed himself as a leading figure in Hollywood by featuring in two successful film series.

In superhero movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers franchise, and Thor: Love and Thunder, he played the role of Star-Lord.

He also played Owen Grady in Jurassic World (2015) and its spinoffs Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.

Pratt has also been in the films The Magnificent Seven & Passengers in the year 2016, and The Tomorrow War in 2021, as well as the action thriller television series The Terminal List (2022).

Key Facts About Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt was born on 21 June 1979 as Christopher Michael Pratt in Virginia, Minnesota, the United States.

His dad served in mining before later rebuilding homes, while his mom worked at a Safeway grocery.

He was married to Anna Faris in 2009 after dating for 2 years. They had a son together who was born nine weeks premature. However, after being together for around 10 years, they split up.

After his divorce, in 2018, he started a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger. They exchanged vows in Montecito, California, in 2019. They together have one son and a daughter.

Chris Pratt Sources Of Income

Chris Pratt makes money through a variety of sources. His principal source of income is his professional acting career. During his early career, he also admits to a brief stint as a stripper, earning $40 per dance.

His first part in “Strangers with Candy” paid him barely $3000. On Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actors, he ranks 19th. Chris earned $18 million from his numerous efforts between June 2016 and June 2017.

Chris earned a career-high $10 million for his part in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” The Terminal List will be available on Amazon Prime in 2021, and Chris has negotiated a modest $1.5 million per episode.

Pratt was paid $20 million for the film, vaulting him to the A-list and making him one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars. Chris also earns money via endorsements, sponsored social media postings, and motivational speaking events. Pratt’s speaking fees might reach $200,000 or more.

He also has sponsorship deals with Michelob Ultra, with a commercial promoting the brand featuring Pratt appearing during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Chris Pratt Net Worth

As of 2022, Chris Pratt, the most well-known American actor, is expected to have a net worth of about $90 million. He generates well over $5 million per year and over $0.5 million each month. His work as a working actor is his primary source of income.

During his difficult time, he worked as a waiter and subsequently as a male stripper. He worked quite hard to obtain success.

However, due to residuals, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 stealing all of our money, his voiceover work in the Mario film & Garfield, and a presence in Thor: Love and Thunder, this number should skyrocket in the coming year.

With such a large net worth, he can afford to live a very comfortable and lavish lifestyle with his family and friends, as seen by his social media handles.

Chris Pratt Houses

Carrying Chris Pratt’s wealth and he resides in a massive, magnificent mansion In 2014, he spent $3.3 million on a home in Hollywood Hills, California.

The 4,700-square-foot house includes soaring wood-beamed ceilings, a turret entry, and arched doorways and windows. Rich wood paneling and a speakeasy-style wet bar can be found in the den.

A spa-like shower with a heat room and unusual closets are features of the master bedroom. Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are included. He wants to sell it for about $5 million in 2018.

In 2018, he upgraded to a new, 10,000-square-foot mansion in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles that cost USD $15.6 million. He also has additional stunning homes in various parts of the world.

Chris Pratt Cars

Chris Pratt is wealthy and fond of expensive branded cars, so he has a very good car collection. He loves to travel by car on his own.

He has an impressive collection of cars including the 1965 Volkswagen Beetle, Volvo XC60, Toyota FJ Cruiser, the Ford F-150 Raptor, Tesla Model 3, a Dirt Track Racer, and Triumph Scrambler.

Chris Pratt Private Jets

Chris Pratt doesn’t have a private jet of his own. However, he travels privately and shows an interest in traveling privately. He always charters a jet when he wants to go anywhere.

Chris Pratt Charity Works

Chris Pratt is highly active in social work and welfare. Some of his involvement in charities include his and greater good charities CEO donation for food insecurity to the needy during the COVID-19 period for this they run the “Feed Thy Neighbor” campaign, and others.

He had also donated to several charities for causes such as health, education, literacy rights of children, etc. with his ex-wife Anna Faris. Furthermore, Pratt gave $500,000 to a teen center in Lake Stevens, Washington. The teen center is named after his father.

Biggest Milestones In Chris Pratt’s Net Worth

Chris Pratt’s biggest milestone for his net worth includes his top 5 movies.

His famous works include his starring in the Avengers: Endgame which earned around $2.780 million, Avengers: Infinity War which made $2.050 million, Jurassic World which earned $1.672 million, Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom which made over $1.310 million, and Jurassic World: Dominion which made him $922 million.

Quotes By Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has said several quotes about missing, perfection, challenges, and other topics that will end up making you adore him even more.

In reference to challenges, he said, “The issue isn’t so much finding the attitude as it is being open and prepared to go for it and try different things, as well as having a director you can trust.” The attitude was not intended or created by me.”

On perfection, Chris wrote, “The perfect sandwich? Two pieces of white bread, mustard, mayo, and an American Express Platinum card.”

For missing, he said, “You will miss out on life if you wait for everything to be perfect.”

“Just be comfortable with who you are,” he remarked of identification.

Chris Pratt Social Media

Chris Pratt is quite active on his social media handles including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, where he shares a bit of his work and personal life.

His official Twitter account is @prattprattpratt, where he has over 8.3 million Twitter followers.

Chris Pratt’s Instagram account is verified by the same name as on Twitter i.e., @prattprattpratt, where he has around 39.1 million followers.

His official Facebook handle is by his real name i.e., Chris Pratt, where he has 11 million followers.

He also has around 1.46K subscribers on his YouTube channel named Chris Pratt Source. You can check out his new updates on his social media profiles to stay connected with him.

