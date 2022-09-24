Hunter Pence was born on April 13, 1983, in Fort Worth, TX. MLB outfielder who was part of the San Francisco Giants teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014.

In 2007, he began his MLB career with the Houston Astros.

The following year, he was with the Philadelphia Phillies and then was traded to the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies signed him to assist Ryan Howard and the squad in their pursuit of a repeat World Series championship.

However, that didn’t work out and after about a year, the Phillies sent him to the San Francisco Giants.

Hunter Pence Relationship

Alexis Cozombolidis is currently Hunter Pence’s wife. Hunter Pence’s wife as of 2022 is Alexis Cozombolidis. They started dating around 2014.

According To The Source says that Hunter Pence has been in at least five other relationships before this one. He has never been in a relationship before.

Hunter Pence has been dating Alexis Cozombolidis for about 8 years, 8 months, and 21 days now.

Before he met Alexis Cozombolidis, he was in at least five relationships.

Hunter Pence has never been married. Hunter Pence dated Savanna Sweetland from 2012 to 2013, Shannon James in 2011, Lindsay Slott in 2011, and Heidi Mueller in 2011. (2009).

Hunter Pence is one of the richest baseball players from Texas. He is also on the list of most popular baseball players. Hunter Pence, who is 36 years old, is one of the famous people in our database.

Hunter Pence doesn’t talk about himself or his relationships. Check back often as we will keep adding new information about relationships to this page.

Full Name Hunter Andrew Pence Age 39 Years Date Of Birth 13 April 1983 Net Worth $45 million Wife Alexis Cozombolidis Salary $10 million Gender Male Profession Baseball Player Nationality United States Of America Height 6ft 3 in Education university Of Texas

Hunter Pence Net Worth

Hunter Pence’s estimated net worth At 36, famous baseball player Hunter Pence is an American baseball player who has a net worth of $45 million other online sources. He earned the money by playing baseball. He was born in Texas.

Pence was selected in the 40th round of the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers but did not sign.

Also in today's #TotalSF, maybe the most San Francisco episode in podcasting history:@hknightsf & I corner @hunterpence before his @SFGiants Wall of Fame ceremony, then discuss the part of his speech that sticks w/ us the most 🌁🖤🧡



📸: @SantiagoMejiahttps://t.co/nV11c0HpDk pic.twitter.com/9ePMIa20FN — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) September 23, 2022

Hunter Pence Career

After graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington, he was drafted 64th overall by the Houston Astros in the second round of the 2004 Major League Baseball Draft.

In 2004, he played for the Single-A Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York. That season, Pence and Ben Zobrist, who would later play in the Major Leagues, helped the ValleyCats win 50 games in the New York-Penn League.

This was the second most wins in ValleyCats history. That year, the ‘Cats beat the Brooklyn Cyclones in the first round but lost the championship to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

