0 SHARES Share Tweet

Antony Starr, who starred in The Boys and is most remembered for his role as Homelander, responds to rumors that he may play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor who plays Homelander on The Boys, Antony Starr, responds to fan art that depicts him as Wolverine from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starr portrays The Boys’ oppressive superhuman Homelander, a superhero with certain allegiances to DC’s Superman.

Antony Starr Doesn’t Seem Interested In Playing Wolverine In The MCU

The Boys parodies several popular superheroes and comic book tropes while presenting them through a more realistic lens. It gives viewers a glimpse into a terrifying reality in which superheroes serve as the public face of a corrupt corporation, with Starr’s Homelander at the fore.

The studio’s comic book blockbusters continue to rule both the big and small screens, so The Boys has included a few nods to the MCU throughout.

In the most recent installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the idea of multiversal varieties was explored. Reed Richards was featured after John Krasinski had been cast in the role as a fan for a number of years.

Hugh Jackman made his debut as Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men, thus this thrilling revelation has once again prompted discussion about who will take up the mantle of fans’ favorite Marvel character Wolverine.

As The Boys season 3 signs of progress, Starr’s portrayal of Homelander has drawn praise from critics and viewers alike, leading some to call for his hiring as the well-liked mutant.

On Instagram, the talented @spdrmnkyxxiii artist just shared a wonderful illustration of Starr as Wolverine. The hero’s distinguishing sideburns, easily recognizable claws, and a cigar hanging from his mouth are depicted in the artwork.

The artist reveals that Starr was his own first choice for the role of Wolverine; as a result, Starr was drawn to the artwork.

In response, the actor jokes that “simply thinking about the stunt job makes his bones ache!”

For those who are eager to see their favorite actor cast as the part, Wolverine has been a hot topic of conversation ever since the Disney/Fox merger back in 2019. Following his retirement from the Captain America franchise.

MCU star Chris Evans might portray Wolverine, according to Marvel veterans Joe and Anthony Russo. Karl Urban, a castmate in Starr’s film The Boys, has also had his name mentioned on several occasions. The actor responded to the fan castings by citing his age as one of the factors that may make him unsuitable for the role.

The actor’s reluctance is understandable, even though this fan art undoubtedly shows that Starr has the appearance to play Wolverine.

Audiences have recently expressed their concerns that Disney’s acquisition of these somewhat more violent characters, including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, could result in a more watered-down final product.

However, as arguably one of Marvel’s most brutal heroes, the stunt work involved with bringing the character to the big screen would be no small task. It’s unclear at this time whether Starr will soon switch to another comic book universe, despite her continued horrifying performances in The Boys.

Read More