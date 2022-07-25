Travis Scott’s Performance With Future Stuns Rolling Loud Fans!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jacques Bermon Webster, better known by his stage name Travis Scott, recently hit Rolling Loud with his surprise entry on July 23, Future Saturday night.

The latest appearance of the American rapper on the festival circuit clearly reflects an official comeback. His surprised joining made millions of hearts filled with pleasure. His fans were all waiting for a mass return of the singer after the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott Has Officially Returned To The Festival Scene!

The fatal crowd crush occurred on 5th September 2021. Astroworld Festival was a music event launched by Travis Scott, and it was held at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. During the festival, ten people died on the very first day of the event. The cause of death was reported to be accidental compressive asphyxiation. Apart from the death of ten, 300 individuals were harmed at the event and got treated at the festival’s field hospital.

The Utopia artist came and stood on the front line to offer compensation to the victim’s families. The reports at that time showed that some of the families denied accepting the offer.

Based on the Astroworld Festival, Scott was all under allegations and speculations. The rapper was then banned from giving his performance in front of an audience on any stage shows.

Later, the fact got unwrapped that the singer wasn’t banned from delivering the shows, and his return with high-level confidence confirms that the previous statements encircling Travis Scott were just rumors. The festival authorities later said that the fake Travis connected to Travis was made purely out of frustration.

Now, the Grammy Award nominee is set for an all-new beginning since last year’s Astroworld tragedy that resulted in the tragic death of ten. He uncommonly made a perfect reappearance at Rolling Loud in Miami.

The singer, 31, incited the audience with his usual stunning performance as usual. But this time it added an extra spark to his performance, and he seemed to be packed with elevated energy. The Future’s set at Rolling Loud, Saturday was his first music festival performance after a long gap of one year. The gap never made the singer stay out of focus and his very latest stage show confirms the same.

The performance Travis Scott delivered at the event was outstanding. He made his fans feel cheerful with both solo and team performances. During the show, he was keenly concentrating to deliver his best so that the crowded audience never feel unfulfilled.

Whatever the show or event is, Travis works his best and comes up with the signature performance that surely gives him return the abundance of applause. He always tries to know in-depth about the pulse of his fans, and this makes him stay on top of the list.

Travis Scott Surprise Apperance At Future Saturday Night

In the Future Saturday night, the singer who is also a songwriter made the audience get wholly into the track of entertainment with his solo performances, and at the end, he shared the stage with Future, 38, the old rapper, to perform a brilliant collab, ‘Hold That Heat’. Scott’s tracks that shook the audience include Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

After the tragedy took place at Astroworld Festival, Scott planned and executed a project named ‘Heal’ that mainly focus on charity initiatives. After the pathetic death of many who were at the Astroworld Festival, the singer seemed to be down, and he got tagged under a low profile. But once he rose and triggered himself to get into the real part of him, the plan of developing such a healing project seemed to be a great move from Scott’s side. The main aim of bringing such a project was to heal the community, Travis Scott said.

Scott witnessed many hot tears from hundreds who were the family of the individuals who accidentally died in the festival. This made him think just different, so he launched the project which is mainly for the community.

Later in an Instagram post shared by Travis, he mentioned this project and pointed out that, this is a very serious move and it will be for a lifetime. He even said that he and his family together will move forward with this project and make it a success.

MUST CHECK: Rebel Wilson Sparks Debate After Attending A Very Pricey $6900 A Week Health Retreat

Months earlier, the rapper performed at the Day Party: Independence Day concert, which was in Coney Island. For ensuring the audience’s safety, he paused performing as some of the fans were seen climbing a lighting arrangement. Such behaviors from the fan’s side made Travis Scott feel really disappointing. But not thinking twice, he suddenly stood back from carrying out the show.

Scott announced his upcoming participation in the Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Paulo, and São Paulo. The co-artists who accompany him in the forthcoming festivals include Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, Björk, and Lorde. Travis now gives more priority to the fan’s safety. Now he focuses on keeping the audience safe and having fun.