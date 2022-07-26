0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jon Brower Minnoch is the heaviest man or the fattest person in the world. And that is what made him a prominent name. Most world records change with time. However, this is one record that has remained this way since 1978. All those wondering about his life should know about his life and its tribulations.

Think the unthinkable to relate with the world’s fattest person, Jon Brower Minnoch. When he was 12 years, he weighed 300 pounds. When he was in his early 20s, he was close to 400 lbs. Moreover, at 25, he was 700 lbs. This American man had been going strong until his death when it came to maintaining his title. In adulthood, he stood at 6 feet and one inch. He had a net income of around $1-5 million.

Know About The Early Life Of Fattest Person In The World

Many would be interested to know what profession he was in. Jon Brower Minnoch, a Taxi Driver by profession was the Fattest Person In The World according to the 2012 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. He received the award for being the heaviest person, at 1400 lbs. He died due to a lack of nutrients in his food due to a strict diet, and also due to Edema. He was quite consistent with his weight gain, unlike other record holders. So, that is one huge achievement of sorts, too.

Job Brower Minnoch was born on 1941, September 29 in Bainbridge Island, Washington. He had a very difficult time since his childhood. It was due to the excess weight gain. He spent a lot of time in medical care, as he had many problems, from a young age. He was in and out of medical facilities on a regular basis. In the year 1978, he married Jeannette Minnoch. They had two children together.

The most amazing fact here is that his wife was of small frame, and weighed around 110 lbs at the time of their marriage. There is another record that he made with this. It was basically for the largest weight difference between him and his wife. There is very little information about his early life other than his weight. At 35 years, he weighed 975 lbs.

Fattest Person In The World- Jon Brower Cause Of Death!

From a very young age, Jon Brower Minnoch gained weight steadily. So, doctors had already told his parents about his weight gain tendency. In 1978, when he was 36 years old, he experienced several health issues. Thus, Jon had to be admitted to the hospital. He got admitted to University Hospital in Seattle. He reportedly suffered from cardiac issues and respiratory issues. It was a difficult time for his family and the medical fraternity to transport him to the hospital.

The firemen had to be called in dozens, and he was lifted onto the largest stretcher that was available at that time. Thirteen nurses attended to him at the hospital. He was provided with a huge, double hospital bed. It was due to his large size that doctors found it difficult to weigh him. But they estimated his weight as 1,400 lbs. They also said that around 900 lbs was water weight. He was put on a diet of 1,200 calories a day.

They also gave their expert opinion about his weight. According to doctors, his systems were starting to fail. According to the doctors at the hospital, Fattest Person In The World Jon Brower Minnoch suffered from generalized edema. The body tends to accumulate all the excess fluids that it can lay its hands on.

In the next course of 20 months, he drastically lost weight and weighed 925 lbs. The doctors put him on a 1,200 calories diet, too, which may have led to the drastic weight loss. After this hospitalization, he had to visit the hospital again and again. The nurses and the staff there had a very difficult time changing the linens in his bed. So, probably having him at the hospital was nightmarish for the staff. About a dozen staff members had to intervene. In 1981, he had to visit the place again, as he had gone back to 952 lbs. On September 10, 1983, he passed away at 41 years. He was 798 lbs. at that time. He basically led a very tumultuous life, due to so many different health problems.

The main problem, with him, was that he maintained what the doctors asked him to do, for some time. However, he again went on to his old lifestyle, which led to his drastic health loss. So, the doctors stopped treating him, as the condition became uncurable. That ultimately led to his death.

Jon Brower Wife, Career

He got married and has two children. And his wife was supposedly just the opposite of what he was. She was a petite woman. The weight and size difference between him and his wife was quite large.

He was a taxi driver, and beyond this, there is very less information about his work and career.

Awards And Honors Received By Fattest Person In The World

In the year 1978, he received the award for being the Fattest Person In The World on earth at 1,400 lbs.

Additionally, he also set records for having a huge weight difference with his wife. Jon Brower Minnoch maintained his title for a long time due to his wayward ways, which stopped him from shedding pounds. Only one man came close to snatching his title, but could not.

No information is available. Very little information is available about Minnoch, apart from his weight. He probably led a life of sickness and had no time for extravagance. It is just known, that he drove a taxi.

It is believed that men who are overweight, experience a decreased life span by twenty years or so. Such people have a BMI of more than 40. There is an increased risk of overweight people dying early. Some of the associated risks include coronary heart disease, respiratory disease, and stroke. Jon Brower Minnoch probably also suffered from the same illnesses before death.