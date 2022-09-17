14.6 C
Katie Price Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Skintight Black Dress At The National Diversity Awards

Katie Price showed off her amazing figure on Friday night as she headed to the National Diversity Awards at Liverpool Cathedral with her son Harvey and boyfriend Carl Woods.

The 44-year-old former glamour model looked stunning in a black dress with straps that hugged her curves.

She paired it with orthopedic boots on her ankles, which she broke last year, and a black Moschino belt that hugged her slim waist.

The reality star let her long blonde hair fall over her shoulders and applied a full face of makeup, including a dab of lip gloss.

Carl kissed Katie price on the cheek and wore a sharp navy blue suit. He looked like he was in love.

Underneath, he wore a pink shirt and black loafers, and he combed his hair back.

Harvey, who is 20 years old, wore a black shirt, black pants, and white sneakers to match his mother.

It’s Katie’s first public appearance since responding to trolls who claimed she made up her story about being raped at gunpoint in South Africa.

Katie said last week on Steph’s Packed Lunch that she “didn’t make any of it up” and that she is always called a “liar.”

Katie will talk about her traumatic experience in a hard-hitting Channel 4 documentary. She previously told MailOnline that she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking in 2018 and subsequently suffered a nervous breakdown.

In response to trolls who claimed she made up her traumatic stories, she told Steph: “I can’t make up kidnapping threats and you can’t make up these situations because they happened.” Facts. They really are horrible.

“None of this is made up. Everyone knows me, and many have called me a liar, but the truth always comes out. I’m not here to get your sympathy.

“Being threatened with a gun was terrible. It was horrible. It was three years ago.

In another part of the interview, she talked about how her mental health issues led to the drunk driving accident with her BMW last September.

She explained, “If I was happier, I wouldn’t do something so stupid. The night before. I’m not a big drinker. I got a nuisance call, so I got in the car.

This comes after Katie said earlier this week that she tried to kill herself after her horrific carjacking in 2018 left her with “anxiety, depression and severe trauma.”

The reality star said that after being raped at gunpoint during the ordeal, she hit rock bottom and tried to hang herself. When she passed out, she saw the faces of her children and knew she never wanted to experience anything like that again.

Katie is the mother of three boys, Harvey Junior, 17, Jett, 9, Princess, 15, and Bunny, 8.

