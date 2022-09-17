The controversial defamation trial of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard will be turned into a movie. The infamous defamation lawsuit involving actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was the most talked-about topic in the early days.

Johnny Depp is an American actor, and musician whereas Amber Laura Heard, popularly known as Amber Heard, 36 years of age, is an American actress. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met while filming The Rum Diary in 2009; they soon started dating. They tied the knot in a very private ceremony in the year 2015.

Defamation Trial Has Been Converted Into A Film The New Film, Titled Hot Take

Their controversial lawsuit lasted six weeks and was broadcast live via YouTube with millions watching across the world. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean star triumphed in the case in June when a seven-person jury determined that Heard defamed him in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. The actor sued his ex-wife for slandering him in a Washington Post article in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

After a protracted legal battle between Depp and Heard, a jury ruled Heard’s 2018 op-ed on domestic abuse to be defamatory. When the verdict came down on June 1, the jurors found that Amber had defamed Depp in all three of the highlighted statements from her op-ed, while merely one of the three statements Depp’s attorney made about Heard was deemed to be defamatory.

As a result, the jury awarded Depp over $10 million in damages in June while the Aquaman actress is presently appealing the decision, and Depp is also doing so with regard to Heard’s $2 million settlement for winning part in compensatory damages after winning one of her counterclaims.

Following Depp’s trial victory, Amber Heard issued a statement in which she stated, “I’m heartbroken that the weight of evidence was insufficient to overcome my ex-excessive husband’s power, influence, and sway. I’m even more disappointed by the implications of this decision for other women.” She has since filed an appeal and changed her legal team by hiring new lawyers in preparation, while Depp has also filed an appeal, which was submitted in July.

According to reports, their defamation trial has been converted into a film. The new film, titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, will be released exclusively on the free Tubi streaming site.

It is basically adapted from the highly-publicized defamation case between the two famous Hollywood stars, which is expected to follow the former couple’s “tumultuous relationship, both inside and outside the courtroom.” Guy Nicolucci, who wrote Late Night With Conan O’Brien, will draught the script, while Sarah Lohman, who directed Lifetime’s Secrets in the Woods, will direct.

Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew serve as executive producers. Autumn Federici and Kristi for Cvijetic produce under the moniker of Ninth House. This breaking news is provided by Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment.

Tubi’s chief content officer, Adam Lewinson, said in a statement: ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has Hot Take in the title for a reason. It will premiere exclusively on Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service, Tubi later this month, on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Mark Hapka (‘Parallels,’ ‘Days of Our Lives) is playing the role of Johnny Depp, while Megan Davis (‘Alone in the Dark,’ is playing the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard. Melissa Marty (‘Station 19’) will co-star with Hapka and Davis as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, while Mary Carrig (‘Law & Order True Crime) will play Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

The upcoming film “Hot Take” will mostly focus on the estranged couple’s rocky relationship, both in and out of court. The plot will also contain the dramatic two-month defamation trial, which concluded on June 1, with the jury concluding that Heard defamed Depp by referring to domestic abuse charges against him in December 2018. The jury also found Depp accountable for a defamatory statement made by his lawyer concerning Heard.

The film’s production was accelerated by Tubi and MarVista. According to Tubi’s chief content officer, Adam Lewinson, the goal was to “provide a clear depiction of what millions of people watched play out in the news during the summer and to capture a timely perspective on a problem that entered the national zeitgeist.”

According to Hannah Pillemer, EVP of creative affairs at MarVista, “‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ is one of numerous timely, culturally significant original films to emerge from our growing partnership and portfolio of films being generated in collaboration with Tubi.

They become a must-see for any fan of pop culture or celebrity drama by introducing viewers to stories with this much social currency and topicality.

