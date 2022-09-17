17.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Jojo Siwa Defends Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date

Rachel Olivia
This week, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she and Avery Cyrus are dating by posting a TikTok video of them on a date at Chuck E. Cheese posted. Jojo Siwa loves that she’s still a kid at heart.

This week, 19-year-old Siwa posted a TikTok video of herself and new friend Avery Cyrus in a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese, confirming rumors that the two are dating. The video was shot to the tune of Patrick Watson’s “Je te laisserai des mots” and was titled “Happiest girl.”

Siwa was trolled on TikTok for going on a date to an arcade and entertainment center whose slogan is “Where a kid can be a kid.” She responded with her own TikTok video.

She showed a clip from a video, above which were the words “How I walk knowing I’ve never taken a date to Chuck E. Cheese.”

TikTok then featured the former Dance Moms member, who said, “What I like most about this? This girl got up this morning and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to hate JoJo Siwa because she took Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese. It’s not like I haven’t been a big kid my whole life.”

She also said, “It’s my job!”

In the caption, Jojo Siwa wrote that she “highly recommends Chuck E. Cheese highly recommended.”

Siwa wore the same white top with a black and white bow that she wore to the premiere of Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she and Cyrus made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The two looked to be having a blast on the carpet as they held hands and smiled for photos.

Siwa wore a white top with a black knee-length tulle skirt to the event. Cyrus, a TikTok star with more than 8 million followers, wore a pink shirt and a matching gray sweatsuit.

Both wore sneakers that were bright pink. They also both wore colorful accessories in their hair, Siwa a headband and Cyrus, who is 22, a bundle of colorful barrettes.

Since launching her TikTok account in July 2019, Cyrus, who is not related to Miley Cyrus, has become a well-known creator in the LGBTQ+ community.

On her platform, she talks about her sexuality, relationships, and feelings. She also tries to get TikTok users to follow other creators in the community.

With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor's degree in American Studies.

