Top News

Meghan And Harry Spotted At Oprah's House Over The Weekend

British Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle were spotted near Oprah’s house and reportedly the couple spent almost an hour at the host’s gate.

What Were Meghan And Harry Doing At Oprah’s House

The couple traveled in a black Range Rover along with one of the actress’s long-time pals, Janina Gavankar, and the trio was followed by the pair’s guards in another Range Rover from their estate in Santa Barbara enclave Montecito to their destination.

What Were Meghan And Harry Doing At Oprah’s House Over The Weekend

The weekend sighting of the couple is leading to speculation of another interview with Winfrey, after almost one and a half years from the previous sighting of the trio that grabbed the headlines of a few reputed media.

The philanthropist was also noticed to be sharing her presence at Prince Harry’s wedding that was held on Saturday 19, May 2018 at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom, and seemingly, the broadcasting legend is connected with the Prince from their former collaboration on their television series.

The famous pair have been recently getting spotted almost at most of the parties as they were seen at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Jubilee service and gained much attention when they traveled together to Hague for the Invictus Games in April.

Unlike before, the couple has been sharing their personal lives these days and even caught the eyes of many when they uploaded a picture of their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten- Windsor on her birthday. It was also said that the request of the couple to click a picture of their baby girl along with Queen Elizabeth was declined by the palace courtiers.

Harry and Meghan’s return to the United Kingdom has paved a noticeable effect on Prince Charles as according to the sources, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were quite happy to see their little daughter, Lilibet.

The Prince and the Duchess expressed their happiness in meeting Lilibet and Archie Harrison Mountbatten- Windsor, who is only a toddler now.

As per the sources, it has been quite a while since they met the couple’s son, Archie and thus things were pretty happy between the father and son, as it was also the first time the grandfather met his grand-daughter Lily.

In accordance with the statements shared by the source, the grandfather felt thrilled and emotional at the same time in meeting his grandchildren.

On June 27, Monday, the couple reportedly hired Liz- Garbuz, the 52-year-old American documentary film director and producer, to assist on their Netflix docuseries. The Emmy-nominated director was spotted among the crew members when Harry and Meghan tripped to New York for filming. However, the couple was seen with no splendid crew members when they went to England.

On top of all, it has been reported that the couple is in a rush to drop the Harry memoir this fall.

