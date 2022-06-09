It has been announced that J-Hope of BTS would take Doja Cat’s position as a headliner at the Lallapalooza music event in Seoul. Both events were initially planned to take place on the same day. J-Hope will be playing at the event on Wednesday, and it was confirmed that she would be doing so on the same stage that Doja Cat was scheduled to perform on, known as the “EDM Stage.”

The festival issued a formal apology in a statement, saying, “We are sorry for creating any inconvenience.” We cannot make any exceptions to this policy and cannot provide any refunds or cancellations.

After posting a video of herself licking her feet and stating that she enjoys having a date with guys who are “older than me, blacker than me, or other races than me,” Doja Cat was recently accused of sexual assault by many women. Doja Cat has issued an apology for the video, but she has said that, despite the criticism, she does not believe it to be racist or harmful since she does not intend it in a hateful manner.

J-Hope And BTS

Lallapalooza, which will take place in August in Grant Park in Chicago, has announced the addition of J-Hope of BTS as a headlining performer for the festival. He will take Doja Cat’s position after she was forced to postpone her presence owing to sickness the previous week. Twitter was used on Friday evening to spread the word about the event.

“We are thrilled to announce that the musician J-Hope will be performing with us at. We have been putting in a lot of effort to provide our audience with the greatest musicians possible, and J-Hope is one of them, “they had written.

With the addition of J-Hope, Lallapalooza will welcome a South Korean artist for the first first time as a headlining performer. It is also the first time he has performed in the United States since joining BTS in 2013, although he has toured with the group in Europe twice before, in 2016 and 2018.

J-Hope will not only be playing at Lallapalooza but also at the United Center in Chicago on August 12 as the headlining act for an event that is a part of his “Hope World Tour.” His most recent solo mixtape, titled “Hope World,” was published in March of 2019, and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums list and No. 1 on the overall mixtape chart.

Conclusion

Ellie Goulding, Post Malone, and Logic are just a few of the artists performing at the Lollapalooza music festival, which will be held on August 15-17 at the White River Amphitheater in the SoDo neighborhood of Seattle.

Live Nation Entertainment is the company that is responsible for producing the event, and attendance is free with the submission of an RSVP. A three-day pass is $99, and general admission lawn seats cost an extra $10 each day. According to the website for the event, during the weekend, there will be performances by more than 50 different performers spread over three stages.