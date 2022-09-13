Being an actor isn’t easy, and Zac Efron hasn’t had it easy either. In a new interview for the October 2022 cover of Men’s Health magazine, he talked about his struggles with his physical and mental health.

The 34-year-old actor, who has been in movies like “High School Musical” and “17 Again,” talked about his life, especially after the pandemic. A beachy haven in Australia called Byron Bay is where he “secluded himself,” “slept on a hammock in the trees,” “dated a civilian,” and “went moonlit swims with phosphorescent plankton,” according to him.

Efron stated that he wants to return to Byron Bay, where he is “in a camper trying to travel and see as much of the world as he can, or just trekking in the woods and camping.”

Zac Efron Shares About His Agoraphobia

The actor’s most shocking confession, though, was about his agoraphobia. According to the Cambridge dictionary, agoraphobia is a fear of going outside and being in public places or of being in a situation from which it might be hard to escape or where help might not be available.

Men’s Health said that Efron said, “I just don’t go out. When I see a lot of people together, it brings on my agoraphobia.”

Even though he didn’t talk in detail about this fear, Dr. Samir Parikh, director of the Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, was quoted by indianexpress.com as saying that multiple theories and contributing factors have been suggested as causes of agoraphobia, but no single cause has been fully implicated.

“Agoraphobia can be helped. People often make fun of the person who is sick because they don’t have enough confidence or courage, and they may even avoid them. People often hide their symptoms because they are afraid of being embarrassed. “It is important to create a supportive environment so that psychiatric and psychological help can be given as soon as possible,” he had said.

Efron also said in the interview that he no longer wants the “Baywatch” body because he doesn’t know “if that’s really attainable.” “The skin doesn’t have enough water. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d. And Lasix, which makes you pee a lot, was needed to do that. I don’t have to do that, then. He was cited as saying, “I’d rather have 2 to 3 percent more body fat.”

The actor also said that, in addition to taking diuretics, he was “overtraining,” “eating the same three meals every day,” and “not sleeping enough”; “if filming ended at midnight, he would still wake up at 4:00 a.m. to workout,” he added, adding that the process of creating the Baywatch body was “devastating.” “I began to have difficulty sleeping, and I was depressed for an extended period of time. Something about that event made me feel like crap. I had a hard time getting back on track,” he told the newspaper.

Efron also talked about a pretty bad accident that broke his jaw. People on the internet thought he might have had a face transplant. He had to work with a specialist and go to physical therapy while he was getting better.

The actor called it “jaw-gate” and said he didn’t know people were talking about his face on social media until his mother called to ask if he had had plastic surgery.

