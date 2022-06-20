0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Father’s Day, Bri Tiesi is remembering Nick Cannon.

Model, 29, who is due to give birth to Cannon’s seventh child with him, on Sunday shared a series of Instagram Story tributes to the singer, 41. With a picture of her growing baby bulge being hugged by Simon Cowell, Tiesi commented, “Moments like this with you are everything.”

On Father’s Day, Bre Tiesi, Mother Of Cannon’s 8th Child, Gives Her Tribute To Him

There isn’t a better human being in the world,” she said. For that, we are grateful. “I don’t [know] how, we are just thankful you do.”

Tiesi has been added: “To the C fantastic daddy, a happy Father’s Day. You have our utmost respect and affection. Looking forward to celebrating with you, @nickcannon, soon.”

One of the photos Tiesi provided appeared to show the two of them working on a picture shoot.” Happy Father’s Day to my love,” she captioned the photo. In the words of @nickcannon: “You deserve every moment of celebration.”

They appear to be posing for a photograph in another Tiesi-shared image.

While doing his daytime talk program in January 2022, Cannon initially revealed that Tiesi is pregnant. The “Pic of the Day” segment included a snapshot of him and Tiesi took during their baby shower.

“It’s me and Bre, the next mother of our child,” he continued, before announcing, “It’s a boy. Yesterday was the official announcement.”

When Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon divorced in 2012, he became a father for the first time to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” with Brittany Bell, 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

After being diagnosed with brain cancer in December of 2021, Cannon’s kid with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at the age of three.

Aviation Gin released a new Father’s Day ad this month in which Cannon and Ryan Reynolds demonstrate how to prepare “the mother of all cocktails: the Vasectomy,” in honor of the occasion. At the moment, Cannon jokes, “Lord knows I need one.” He then begins making the cocktail. 1.5 oz. Aviation Gin, 1.5 oz. cranberry juice, 3 oz. tonic, a dash of lemon juice, and an orange-rind twist in a tall glass with ice. Stirred.

