“Game Of Thrones” Star Maisie Williams Finally Talks About Her Character!

The actress Maisie Williams has shared her thoughts about her character in “Game Of Thrones”. She portrayed the character of ‘Arya Stark’ in the series. She has spent her teenage years acting on the series. Maisie Williams was surprised when she was handed the scripts of her scene. She thought the character was ‘queer’. She admitted that she was astonished.

What Does Maisie Williams Say About The Character Of ‘Arya Stark’ In “Game Of Thrones”?

According to Maisie Williams, she started acting as ‘Arya’ in the hit HBO fantasy Epic when she was just 12 years old. In an interview, she said that she was surprised when the show’s writer gave her the script. It was determined that she would consummate her relationship with Gendry Baratheon. In the series, Joe Dempsie played the character of ‘Gendry Baratheon’. When Maisie Williams came to know about the sex scene between Arya and Gendry Baratheon she was convinced that the character was queer. Though primarily she thought it was a prank but later she knew that the character is serious. It was said that the first ‘sex scene’ occurred in the second episode of “Game Of Thrones”.

Williams said that she was shocked for the first time when she came to know about her scenes in the eighth or the final season. In the final season, Maisie Williams told that she was said to whip off her dress and sleep with Gendry Baratheon. In 2019 she told in an interview that when she read the script she thought that David Benioff and DB Weiss were pranking. She also stated that when she was gradually becoming a woman she resented the character. She was not sure about how the character would be portrayed in the series. Many of the spectators considered Arya gay.

How Was The Character ‘Arya Stark’ Portrayed In “Game Of Thrones”?

‘Arya Stark’ was one of the most popular characters in the series “Game Of Thrones”. Arya was the third child of Eddard Stark and lady Catelyn Stark. Arya was born and brought up in Winterfell. Arya rejects the notion of becoming a woman who marries for power and influence. Instead, she believes that she would forge her destiny. Like others, the character ‘Arya Stark’ was fascinated by warfare and well trained to use arms. Till the seven-season, the character floats in one direction. But when the last and final season was released it made spectators surprised. Even Maisie Williams herself was astonished.

The Series “Game Of Thrones”

“Game Of Thrones” is an American drama. David Benioff and DB Weiss have created it. The series records the top viewership on HBO. The series was criticized for its complexity, story, scope, production values, and frequent use of nudity. But the final season attained a critical backlash. The final season is presented in a different way rather than previous episodes. The series won primetime ‘Emmy Awards’. And it was nominated for “Golden Globe Awards” for best television series in contemporary time. It was also considered the best television series of all time.