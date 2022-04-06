June Muriel Brown lived in the United Kingdom and was an actor and playwright. Her most well-known role was as Dot Cotton in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Where Is June Muriel Brown?

Brown attended St John’s Church of England School in Ipswich and then received a scholarship to Ipswich High School, where she earned her high school certificate. During WWII, she was transported to Pontyates, Carmarthenshire, Wales. She had classical training at the Old Vic Theatre School in Lambeth, London, and then served in the Wrens during the war.

June Brown’s personal life:

Brown married actor John Garley in 1950, but Garley suffered from depression and died in 1957. She married Robert Arnold, an actor, in 1958. They had six children in seven years, one of them died as a baby. After 45 years with his wife, he died of Lewy-body dementia in 2003. She then went to Surrey on her own.

Brown died on April 3, 2022, at the age of 95. Following Brown’s death the next day, EastEnders cast members Natalie Cassidy, Adam Woodyatt, and Letitia Dean among many who shared their condolences on social media. The show that aired that night paid tribute to her memory.

What Caused June Brown’s Death?

According to actor Adam Woodyatt, June Brown, who played Dot Cotton on Eastenders for 35 years and died at the age of 95, was never made a dame.

Woodyatt, who has portrayed Ian Beale on the serial since 1985, was the first to pay tribute to her after her death was revealed by her family this morning.

‘We are heartbroken to inform you that our dear June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away yesterday night,’ an EastEnders representative said.

‘There are no words to convey how much June was loved and admired by everyone on EastEnders; her loving warmth, wit, and great sense of humor will be remembered for a long time.’

June Brown’s Career and Net Worth

Brown, despite his lesser parts, had a long and famous career in television. In 2006, Brown appeared as Aunt Spiker at the Children’s Party at the Palace, an all-star event celebrating the Queen’s 80th birthday.

In July 2012, Brown starred in a BBC program called Respect Your Elders, which looked at how society treats and regards the old.

She was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in a Soap Opera in 2009, making her the second performer to receive a nomination for work in a soap opera after Jean Alexander. Brown’s choice to leave the East Coast. Enders was permanently announced in February 2020, at the age of 93.

June Brown-related information

She was married to John Garley until his death in 1957.

She was married to Robert Arnold, the father of her five children, for 45 years.

She is well known for her role as Dot Cotton in the soap opera EastEnders.

For her achievements in the theatre, she was awarded an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2008.

Bean, in which she had a minor part (1997)

Conclusion

June Brown is a well-known television actress who has played Dot Cotton on EastEnders, a prominent British soap opera, for nearly 35 years.

Brown has starred in multiple productions over her career and has received numerous awards for her performance on EastEnders.

Read More :